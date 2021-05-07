Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet May 13

Wyoming Transportation Commission members will attend the Wyoming Trucking Association (WTA) Convention May 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Cheyenne Little America Hotel & Resort.

Following the WTA convention, the commission will meet for its regular business meeting at 2 p.m. in the auditorium at WYDOT Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Blvd., in Cheyenne. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The commission will meet in person with a video conference option. Due to COVID restrictions, the auditorium’s maximum occupancy is 33, including all commissioners and staff presenters.

To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

For more information about these meetings, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007 or by email

