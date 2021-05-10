LIFENOME LAUNCHES WORLD’S 1ST PLATFORM FOR PRECISION PREGNANCY NUTRITION
Award-winning precision health startup provides planning and expecting moms with hyper-personalized and evidence-based nutrition recommendations.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeNome, the award-winning precision health AI company, launched the world’s 1st precision nutrition pregnancy platform on Indiegogo last week. Called 9Moons, the platform is a response to the need of pregnant women to address their unique prenatal nutrition needs and a response to the growing number of nutrition-related pregnancy complications, the latter of which is nearly 100% higher now than two decades ago.
The 9Moons platform includes personalized daily and weekly meal plans, a selection of more than 1000 recipes customizable to each user’s unique nutritional needs and preferences, micro- and macronutrient tracking, personalized recommendations based on each trimester, and the ability to chat with OB/GYNs and nutritionists who can support and answer questions directly. The personalization abilities come from assessing the user's DNA using a cheek swab collection kit sent along with the Premium package or uploaded for users with existing DNA data.
LifeNome's CEO Ali Mostashari, Ph.D., says “Every life starts with a pregnancy and research shows that pregnancy nutrition has a significant impact on the health of the mom and the outcomes of the pregnancy, as well as a lifetime impact on a child’s health and wellbeing. Each pregnancy is unique based on a person’s biology, physiology, and lifestyle and our goal with the 9Moons platform was to provide evidence-based and hyper-personalized nutritional recommendations for expecting moms and mothers of young children to address their unique needs more effectively. ”
The science team behind 9Moons consists of some of the top experts in maternal health nutrition, genomics, and artificial intelligence.
The goal of the Indiegogo campaign is to raise $25,000 to further develop the platform features and to help make 9Moons the go-to platform for healthy pregnancies worldwide. The campaign runs until June 19, 2021 and shipping of the Premium DNA Kits begins July 1, 2021. Future features of the platform include the ability to personalize recipes and meal plans based on each user’s unique health needs, including hypertension and gestational diabetes.
- 9Moons was conceived by a team of the world’s top-cited maternal nutrition, health, and genomics experts and all recommendations are based on evidence-based research and recommendations by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.
- For users who already have DNA from 23andMe, AncestryDNA, or FamilyTreeDNA, 9Moons can use that DNA data to personalize the nutrition recommendations.
- In a national survey of pregnant women, 34% of participants were very dissatisfied with the nutritional advice they received, versus only a 1% of the participants who were very satisfied.
- Nutrition-related pregnancy complications such as gestational diabetes, hyper-tension, and some forms of preterm labor have risen by more than 100% over the past two decades in the United States, partly due to deteriorating nutritional habits and food quality for pregnant moms
About LifeNome
LifeNome is an award-winning precision health AI company headquartered in NYC. Founded by three scientists each in the top 20 cited scholars in their respective fields of complexity science, computational genomics, and semantic networks in the world, the company leverages biological, physiological, behavioral, and environmental data to hyper-personalize health and wellbeing interventions for individuals using its Genomics AI engine. LifeNome's enterprise partners include some of the world's leading organizations in healthcare, insurance, and consumer products. LifeNome has won 16 major industry awards and recognitions including the Biotech awards 2021 for best precision heath company, Abbott 2021 Health Challenge, PEPSICO Greenhouse accelerator, Zurich Insurance World Innovation Championships, Lux Research Top Personalization Startup, Analytics Insight Top 10 AI companies in healthcare, J&J Quickfire Awards, and many others.
