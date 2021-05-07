MEDIA ADVISORY: Dillon JDC Hiring Event

WHAT: Juvenile Justice Hiring Event

WHEN: Tuesday, May 11, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

WHERE: Dillon Regional Juvenile Detention Center 100 Dillon Dr. Butner, NC 27509

ABOUT: The Department of Public Safety will host a Juvenile Justice hiring event at the Dillon Regional Juvenile Detention Center, a 36-bed, NCDPS-operated facility. Much of the event will be held in Building “B”.

The focus for this event is the hiring of Youth Services Behavioral Specialists at Dillon JDC, but candidates should be aware that plenty of positions are available at other state-run juvenile justice facilities, as well as in other areas of Juvenile Justice. Those hired to work at Dillon JDC or any state-operated juvenile justice facility receive the North Carolina state benefits plan and a competitive salary.

The qualifications for the Youth Services Behavioral Specialist position include a bachelor's degree in a related human services field such as criminal justice, sociology, education, religion or similar subjects that include 25 semester hours of coursework related to the human services field; a bachelor's degree in a human services field, criminal justice or related human services field; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Event organizers plan to complete as much of the hiring process (from completing the application, screening, criminal background check, interview and salary recommendation) the day of the event as possible.

Media who wish to cover the event should contact Communications Officer Jerry Higgins (jerry.higgins@ncdps.gov). Tobacco and cellphones are prohibited.

###