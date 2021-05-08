Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 54 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,782 in the last 365 days.

Faldo, Player, Bryan, Kelley Launch Project Golf’s $18 for 18 Campaign

From L to R: Gary Player, Charles Kelley, Nick Faldo, Mark Bryan, Charlie Rymer

Team match will be featured on upcoming episode of the Charlie Rymer Golf Show, drawing more attention to Project Golf’s efforts to expand the game’s footprint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US, May 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golf legends Nick Faldo and Gary Player partnered with Hootie & the Blowfish guitarist Mark Bryan and Lady A’s Charles Kelley to help launch Project Golf’s $18 for 18 fundraising campaign on beautiful spring day at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Myrtle Beach’s most decorated course.

Player, a nine-time major champion, was paired with Kelley, a 5-time Grammy winner, to take on Faldo, who won the Masters and the Open Championship three times each, and Bryan in a promotional match that jump-started the $18 for 18 campaign on April 29.

The team match will be featured in an upcoming episode of the Charlie Rymer Golf Show, drawing more attention to Project Golf’s efforts to expand the game’s footprint. The Charlie Rymer Golf Show airs Monday nights on CBS Sports Network at 8:30 p.m.

While the match wasn’t open to the public, military veterans who have participated in Project Golf’s “Introduction to the Game” series, juniors and Dunes Club members were on hand to enjoy the fun on a sun-splashed day.

Faldo and Player delivered memorable shots while Bryan and Kelley helped keep the crowd entertained, including an impromptu jam session. While everyone enjoyed fist bumps, smiles and great golf, Project Golf’s goals were always top of mind.

“It was just a fun day raising money for charity and a great cause,” said Kelley. “It's awesome. I mean, that's what we're here for. That's what it's all about - just growing the game, making it more accessible and I love it.”

Project Golf is dedicated to providing new players a path to sustained enjoyment of the game, bringing people to the sport for a lifetime. Project Golf hosts clinics for juniors, military veterans, and anyone with an interest in taking up the sport.

Each series of clinics lasts six weeks and helps introduce players to the game in a supportive environment that teaches participants everything from how to book a tee time to golf course etiquette and swing fundamentals. Most importantly, Project Golf connects new players with people of similar ability levels, allowing them to find playing partners they are immediately comfortable with. Crucially, the organization also follows up with players after their initial series of clinics are over, helping encourage them to stay connected to the game.

For more information, visit ProjectGolf.org.

Chris King
Kingfish Communications
+1 843-685-1364
email us here

You just read:

Faldo, Player, Bryan, Kelley Launch Project Golf’s $18 for 18 Campaign

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.