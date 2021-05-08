Faldo, Player, Bryan, Kelley Launch Project Golf’s $18 for 18 Campaign
Team match will be featured on upcoming episode of the Charlie Rymer Golf Show, drawing more attention to Project Golf’s efforts to expand the game’s footprintMYRTLE BEACH, SC, US, May 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golf legends Nick Faldo and Gary Player partnered with Hootie & the Blowfish guitarist Mark Bryan and Lady A’s Charles Kelley to help launch Project Golf’s $18 for 18 fundraising campaign on beautiful spring day at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Myrtle Beach’s most decorated course.
Player, a nine-time major champion, was paired with Kelley, a 5-time Grammy winner, to take on Faldo, who won the Masters and the Open Championship three times each, and Bryan in a promotional match that jump-started the $18 for 18 campaign on April 29.
The team match will be featured in an upcoming episode of the Charlie Rymer Golf Show, drawing more attention to Project Golf’s efforts to expand the game’s footprint. The Charlie Rymer Golf Show airs Monday nights on CBS Sports Network at 8:30 p.m.
While the match wasn’t open to the public, military veterans who have participated in Project Golf’s “Introduction to the Game” series, juniors and Dunes Club members were on hand to enjoy the fun on a sun-splashed day.
Faldo and Player delivered memorable shots while Bryan and Kelley helped keep the crowd entertained, including an impromptu jam session. While everyone enjoyed fist bumps, smiles and great golf, Project Golf’s goals were always top of mind.
“It was just a fun day raising money for charity and a great cause,” said Kelley. “It's awesome. I mean, that's what we're here for. That's what it's all about - just growing the game, making it more accessible and I love it.”
Project Golf is dedicated to providing new players a path to sustained enjoyment of the game, bringing people to the sport for a lifetime. Project Golf hosts clinics for juniors, military veterans, and anyone with an interest in taking up the sport.
Each series of clinics lasts six weeks and helps introduce players to the game in a supportive environment that teaches participants everything from how to book a tee time to golf course etiquette and swing fundamentals. Most importantly, Project Golf connects new players with people of similar ability levels, allowing them to find playing partners they are immediately comfortable with. Crucially, the organization also follows up with players after their initial series of clinics are over, helping encourage them to stay connected to the game.
For more information, visit ProjectGolf.org.
