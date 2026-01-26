Champion Hills Ranked No. 47 on Golfweek’s List of America’s Top 200 Residential Courses

Champion Hills, a Tom Fazio design, is North Carolina's premier residential golf course.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Champion Hills , the acclaimed Tom Fazio-designed private club nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, has been ranked No. 47 on Golfweek’s 2025 list of America’s Top 200 Residential Golf Courses, reaffirming its status as one of the nation’s premier mountain golf communities.The ranking also positions Champion Hills as North Carolina’s highest-ranked year-round residential course, a distinction that reflects both the enduring quality of Fazio’s design and the club’s ability to deliver championship-caliber golf across all four seasons.Often described as Tom Fazio’s mountain masterpiece, Champion Hills features dramatic elevation changes, strategic shot values, and holes carved naturally into the area’s native landscape. Routed through hardwood forests and rolling mountain terrain, the course offers sweeping views, constant variety, and an intimate connection to its surroundings.“Champion Hills is a place where great design and a great member experience go hand in hand,” said Heather Myers, the club’s director of membership and marketing. “Tom Fazio’s layout is perfectly suited to the mountains, and our staff takes great pride in creating an environment our members truly enjoy. While our primary focus at Champion Hills is on our members’ experience, it’s very gratifying to earn this type of national recognition.”Golfweek’s rankings are compiled by a panel of hundreds of experienced raters who evaluate courses based on design integrity, memorability, conditioning, variety, and overall playing experience. Champion Hills’ consistent presence near the top of state and national rankings reflects its reputation among both members and golf course raters as one of America’s premier private communities.Located just minutes from downtown Hendersonville and less than 30 minutes from Asheville, Champion Hills combines world-class golf with a commitment to an active lifestyle. The club’s residential community is known for its welcoming atmosphere, walkable neighborhoods, and access to hiking, racquet sports, dining, arts, and outdoor recreation, all without sacrificing year-round playability.With its latest Golfweek ranking, Champion Hills continues to serve as a benchmark for residential golf in the Carolinas and beyond, as the timeless Tom Fazio design remains as compelling today as when it first opened.For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www.ChampionHills.com or call (828) 696-1962.

