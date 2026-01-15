A Bold New Standard: King’s North at Myrtle Beach National Reopens After Transformational Renovation

The 18th hole at King's North at Myrtle Beach National provides a fitting end to a memorable round of golf.

Fairway corridors were restored, greens and surrounds were reimagined, and strategic intent was sharpened throughout the layout

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King’s North at Myrtle Beach National , one of Arnold Palmer’s most recognizable designs, has completed a sweeping, two-year renovation that redefined the playing experience. Led by acclaimed architect Brandon Johnson, the project delivers a golf course that is bolder, more strategic, and more visually striking, positioning King’s North among the best public courses in South Carolina.Completed in two phases – front nine renovations in the summer of 2024 followed by the back nine in 2025 – the transformation went beyond cosmetic upgrades. Fairway corridors were restored, greens and surrounds were reimagined, and strategic intent was sharpened throughout the layout. The result is a course that feels familiar in spirit, while providing players a new experience.“Golfers who have played King’s North before are going to be blown away by how different it plays,” said Johnson, who worked alongside Arnold Palmer for 17 years and now leads Brandon Johnson Golf Course Design. “This wasn’t about small tweaks. We leaned into bold ideas – restoring width, creating new angles, and building green complexes that reward creativity and thought. Every hole now asks a question.”Free of residential development and routed for walkability, King’s North offers an experience that appeals to elite players while remaining fun and playable high handicappers.The renovation also included selective vegetation removal to reveal long views across the property and better showcase the land’s natural movement. Greens were expanded and reshaped, surrounds were rebuilt to encourage ground play and recovery options, and hazards were repositioned to heighten both risk and reward. Collectively, the changes create a course that is more dramatic and strategically engaging from the first tee to the final putt.“King’s North has always been special, but this renovation takes it to another level,” said Steve Mays, president of Founders Group International, Myrtle Beach National’s parent company. “The changes are big, bold, and intentional. We genuinely believe King’s North now belongs in the conversation with the best courses in Myrtle Beach and the state of South Carolina.”Johnson noted that while some improvements are immediately obvious, others will reveal themselves over multiple rounds. “The course has greater depth now,” he said. “The more you play it, the more you will appreciate what’s there.”The renovation respects Palmer’s original vision while presenting it through a modern lens, one that reflects how today’s golfers play, think, and experience the game.“If Mr. Palmer were standing on the first tee today,” Johnson said, “I think he’d recognize the soul of the course and be proud of how far it’s been pushed.”More broadly, the rebirth of King’s North reflects Founders Group International’s continued investment in excellence, ensuring its most iconic courses remain compelling and nationally respected.Founders Group International owns 21 Myrtle Beach-area courses and has completed more than a dozen major renovation projects in recent years, including Grande Dunes, Pine Lakes, Pawleys Plantation, and TPC Myrtle Beach, with additional renovations planned across its portfolio.Golfers can now experience a fully reimagined King’s North, where bold visuals, strategic shot-making, imaginative greens, and classic Palmer-style risk-reward define a course that feels both timeless and entirely new.For more information or to book a tee time, visit MyrtleBeachNational.com

