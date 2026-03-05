The Club at Olde Cypress Unveils Transformed Clubhouse, Redefining Private Club Living in North Naples

The Club at Olde Cypress has completed Phase I of a multi-million-dollar clubhouse renovation.

With energized social spaces and expanded amenity offerings, Olde Cypress is one of the most sought-after private club communities in the Naples area

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Club at Olde Cypress has reopened its newly reimagined clubhouse following the completion of Phase I of a multi-million-dollar renovation, marking a defining moment in the club’s evolution.The project represents a lifestyle transformation. With sophisticated new interiors, energized social spaces, and expanded amenity offerings, Olde Cypress is one of the most sought-after private club communities in the Naples area.The renovation represents a significant investment by Stock Hospitality, part of the Stock Family of Companies. The initiative reflects the company’s broader strategy of enhancing lifestyle-driven communities and reinforces its commitment to delivering elevated club experiences across its portfolio.“This is not simply the unveiling of a renovated building, it’s the beginning of a new era for Olde Cypress,” said Jerrod Tumbleson, general manager of The Club at Olde Cypress. “We’re at the crossroads of tradition and transformation, and our new clubhouse amenities will allow us to set a new standard of excellence for our membership experience.”A Bold Reimagining of the Club ExperienceThe redesigned Bar, Members’ Grille Room and Main Dining Room now showcase a dramatic wraparound bar with expanded seating and a lively gathering atmosphere. Modern, sophisticated finishes blend seamlessly with warm, inviting design elements, creating a space equally suited for casual cocktails, elegant dining, and festive celebrations.Newly unveiled lifestyle spaces include:● The Cypress Room, an elegant multipurpose gathering space anchored by a grand piano and designed for intimate social events and member programming.● Private Dining Room, a stunning wine-tasting room featuring handcrafted wine racks beneath a custom vaulted ceiling.● Full Swing Simulator Room, offering year-round practice, golf instruction and club fittings, as well as virtual rounds and interactive multisport competitions.● The Club Room, a refined lounge complete with billiards, plush seating and a relaxed viewing zone for gatherings.● Three new Bocce Ball Courts, equipped with lighting and shade structures to support an expanding social program.Together, these additions will help fuel a vibrant calendar of events and strengthen the club’s reputation as a lively and engaging community.“I’ve watched Olde Cypress grow and evolve for 15 years, and this is truly one of the most exciting moments in the club’s history,” said Melissa Hansen, Director of Membership and Marketing. “The renovations, paired with expanded social programming, have completely transformed how members connect, gather, and enjoy the club. The energy right now is remarkable.”Phase II: Greenside Grille and Outdoor Experience Coming SoonPhase II of the renovation, set to conclude in the coming weeks, will introduce the highly anticipated Greenside Grille, along with an outdoor bar and patio designed for relaxed alfresco dining and social connection.The expanded outdoor venue will feature:● A full-service kitchen, including a pizza oven for artisan creations● Covered and open-air seating overlooking the golf course● A social outdoor bar setting with central TV viewing features● Lounge areas for celebration and connection, enhanced by firepits and relaxed seatingOnce complete, the Greenside Grille and outdoor bar will further elevate Olde Cypress as North Naples’ leading private club destination.A Modern Private Club for Today’s LifestyleBeyond the clubhouse, Olde Cypress continues to offer a fully immersive lifestyle experience. In addition to its renowned championship golf course designed by legendary P.B. Dye, the club offers:● Active pickleball, tennis and bocce programs● A well-equipped fitness center with wellness programming● Social events designed for couples, families and multigenerational membersThe result is a club environment where neighbors quickly become close friends and community is at the forefront.The clubhouse renovation has spurred even greater interest in membership with a limited number of resident and non-resident Full and Associate Golf memberships still available.As Naples continues to evolve, Olde Cypress stands at the forefront -- a club that blends championship golf with elevated dining, social energy and an authentic sense of belonging.For more information contact Melissa Hansen, Director of Membership and Marketing at mhansen@oldecypress.com or visit www.OldeCypress.com About the Club at Olde CypressThe Club at Olde Cypress is a private Club owned by Stock Development, a family-owned Real Estate Company based in Naples, Florida celebrating 25 years in business.Creating exceptional member experiences is the cornerstone of all Stock Hospitality services, which include club operations, golf course maintenance, membership marketing, and programming. New members can choose from three categories of membership carefully crafted to offer something for everyone.Widely considered one of the most vibrant, active and welcoming clubs in Southwest Florida, Olde Cypress is home to the first P.B. Dye golf course in Collier County. The championship course is Audubon Certified, reflecting a commitment to environmental stewardship through sustainable golf course management practices that protect wildlife habitat, conserve natural resources, and preserve the area’s native ecosystems. Other amenities include tennis, pickleball and bocce courts, fitness center, pool and a 34,000-square-foot clubhouse featuring both casual and fine dining. The club and surrounding 540-acre gated community are located just minutes from Naples’ famous beaches, world-class shopping on 5th Avenue, and the Southwest Florida International Airport.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.