RE: Road Clousre Rt.12 Hartland

Road way is back open
Department of Public Safety
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
702 Vt Route 12 Hartland is CLOSED in the area of due to a MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
This incident is expected to last for several hours. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
