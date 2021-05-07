Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Road Clousre Rt.12 Hartland

Road way is back open

 

Jennifer Crane Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster,VT 05158 802-722-4600 802-722-4690-FAX

 

 

From: Moran, Patrick via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, May 7, 2021 10:05 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Clousre Rt.12 Hartland

 

Department of Public Safety  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

702 Vt Route 12 Hartland  is  CLOSED  in the area of  due to a  MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

This incident is expected to last for several hours.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

Please drive carefully.  

 

Patrick Moran                                                                  

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

NCIC Tac Liaison/IT Liaison

 Vermont State Police B Troop

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster Vt. 05158                                            

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 Fax

patrick.moran@vermont.gov

 

 

 

Distribution channels:


