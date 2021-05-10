Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Employment-Based Immigration Services for Executive Search and Relocation Firms

We help your expat get moved, settled and ready for success in their new career in Canada or the United States

For 22 years I've worked with global executive search and relocation companies to facilitate the smooth arrival of C-suite and highly skilled individuals and their families into Canada and the US.”
— Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ackah Business Immigration Law offers employment-based immigration services for global executive search and relocation firms. Evelyn Ackah, Founder and Managing Lawyer said:

"For over 22 years, I have worked with global executive search and relocation companies to facilitate the smooth arrival of C-suite and highly skilled individuals and their families into Canada and the United States."

The global economy is starting to recover from the crisis caused by the pandemic. Borders are starting to open up and companies need skilled global talent to help their recovery. Canada and the United States offer many opportunities for skilled foreign professionals and executives. Ackah Law can help you to streamline expat assignments and facilitate relocation to a new country.

Ackah Business Immigration Law partners with Global Executive Search and Relocation Firms to streamline and expedite the expat process. An experienced Immigration Lawyer is a key resource to relocate qualified employees quickly and efficiently.

Ackah Law exclusively practices immigration law. We handle complicated cross-border business immigration cases, prevent potential delays and troubleshoot unexpected obstacles for your expat assignee including:

• Expedited Work Visas
• NAFTA, CETA, GATS, CCFTA Work Permits
• Intra-Company Job Transfers
• LMIA Assessment, Delays and Obstacles
• High Wage Foreign Worker Exceptions
• Technology Worker Programs
• Express Entry
• Global Talent Stream
• Spousal Work Visas
• Business Visitors
• Government Workforce Recruitment Programs
• International Co-Op and Professional Visas

Our client testimonials demonstrate our commitment to providing the best possible legal services to our clients.

About Ackah Law
Ackah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto to serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or (403) 452‑9515.

Evelyn Ackah
Ackah Business Immigration Law
+1 403-452-9515
