COVID-19 Daily Update 5-7-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 7, 2021, there have been 2,774,600 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 155,680 total cases and 2,719 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 99-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year old female from Harrison County, a 76-year old male from Barbour County, and an 82-year old male from Jefferson County.

“We are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians and extend deepest condolences to these grieving families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,422), Berkeley (12,269), Boone (2,002), Braxton (921), Brooke (2,193), Cabell (8,663), Calhoun (307), Clay (484), Doddridge (584), Fayette (3,416), Gilmer (823), Grant (1,271), Greenbrier (2,771), Hampshire (1,795), Hancock (2,783), Hardy (1,513), Harrison (5,664), Jackson (2,077), Jefferson (4,567), Kanawha (14,820), Lewis (1,177), Lincoln (1,454), Logan (3,074), Marion (4,383), Marshall (3,407), Mason (1,995), McDowell (1,553), Mercer (4,777), Mineral (2,840), Mingo (2,541), Monongalia (9,161), Monroe (1,124), Morgan (1,155), Nicholas (1,644), Ohio (4,177), Pendleton (700), Pleasants (869), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,860), Putnam (5,094), Raleigh (6,702), Randolph (2,558), Ritchie (700), Roane (623), Summers (815), Taylor (1,222), Tucker (524), Tyler (701), Upshur (1,852), Wayne (3,073), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,317), Wirt (416), Wood (7,733), Wyoming (1,977).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Doddridge and Hancock counties in this report.

Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information, including information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Putnam, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Grant County

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

Logan County

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV

Mineral County

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV