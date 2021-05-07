Space.com Senior Writer Goes to "Mars" in New Documentary
"Space Traveler: Chelsea goes to Mars" gives viewers a taste of life on the red planet
From eating only dehydrated or freeze-dried food to putting on a spacesuit and problem-solving as a crew, I sought to capture a raw, intimate look at what it feels like to be an analog astronaut.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever wonder what it would be like to live on Mars? Space.com Senior Writer Chelsea Gohd found out — and now you can, too. Space.com, a publication of Future PLC, today began streaming "Space Traveler: Chelsea goes to Mars," a new 10-minute overview of the 14 days Gohd spent at the HI-SEAS analog (simulated) astronaut habitat in Hawaii.
Joining the all-female crew of the Sensoria M2 mission on the side of Mauna Loa Volcano in November 2020, Gohd recorded footage for the documentary, which was then produced in collaboration with Future Studios. Keeping a daily log, Gohd described the experience in articles on Space.com and “All About Space” Magazine in order to help readers and viewers understand the challenges with which future Mars explorers will have to contend, and the ways analog astronauts are approaching those challenges in order to help actual crews in the future.
The Sensoria M2 analog Mars mission is only the latest space trip for Gohd. She experienced weightlessness on a zero gravity flight and rode in a moon buggy in the New Mexico desert to chase the experience of spaceflight.
“Few people understand how analog space missions work, let alone why they’re so important to the success of actual missions,” said Gohd. “From eating only dehydrated or freeze-dried food to putting on a spacesuit and problem-solving as a crew, I sought to capture a raw, intimate look at what it feels like to be an analog astronaut. The fact that we were relying on delayed email transmissions about the results of the 2020 Presidential election — just as real residents of Mars would have done — only enriched the experience.”
The video, depicting the crew coping with power and water shortages as well as Marswalks in lava tubes, makes its debut today on Space.com, its YouTube channel VideoFromSpace (1M+ subscribers) and its Facebook channel (2.7M followers).
You may view the full 10-minute documentary here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKir1bIRQrc
Space Traveler: Chelsea goes to Mars