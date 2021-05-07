Statzon Announces Distribution of Robot Industry Data Published by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Statzo logo Next Move Strategy Consulting

This helps users gaining a complete picture of different topics within the global robotics industry like market trends, growth, forecasts, end users etc.

We are delighted to partner with Statzon and hope that our clients will be immensely benefitted from this engagement.” — Joseph Lawrence, Head of Client Engagement & Servicing of NMSC

LAHTI, -, FINLAND, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The provider of a unique world robot market insight platform, Statzon, has announced a new partnership in which data published by Next Move Strategy Consulting is made available to Statzon users.

The most profound data published by Next Move Strategy Consulting helps Statzon users gaining a complete picture of different topics within the global robotics industry like market trends, growth, forecasts, end users, applications, robot types etc. at global, regional and country levels.

“It is wonderful that we are now able to offer Statzon users such deep and interesting data that Next Move Strategy Consulting is publishing! Our subscription users have now immediate access to the latest data from trending topics like mobile robots, surgical robots, agriculture robots among others.” Kimmo Kuokkanen, CEO & Co-Founder of Statzon

Next Move Strategy Consulting’s data is available at https://statzon.com/go/nmsc.

"From software to the delivery of data and insights, the future lies with cloud subscriptions as this model is cost effective and easy to use. Statzon is one such powerful cloud platform that simplifies the secondary research exercise and provides actionable insights to its users from multiple sources in a single dashboard. We are delighted to partner with Statzon and hope that our clients will be immensely benefitted from this engagement. Through this collaboration, we will be able to deliver our data and other IPs in a much more simpler and interactive manner to the end consumers." Joseph Lawrence, Head of Client Engagement & Servicing of Next Move Strategy Consulting

Learn more about the collaboration at https://statzon.com/blog/robotics-market-data-next-move-strategy-consulting.