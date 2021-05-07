Statzon Announces Distribution of Robotics Market Data Published by The Insight Partners

Statzo logo The Insight Partners

The deep data and insights published by The Insight Partners help Statzon users gaining a profound picture of different segments of the robot industry.

TIP and Statzon have many synergies and this partnership will open up our niche targeted and meaningful strategic Industry insights and forecasts including the impact of Covid 19 to Statzon users.” — Sameer Joshi, CEO of The Insight Partners

LAHTI, -, FINLAND, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The provider of a unique global robotics industry data platform, Statzon, has announced a new partnership in which data published by The Insight Partners is made available to Statzon users.

The deep data and insights published by The Insight Partners help Statzon users gaining a profound picture of different segments of the robot industry and different aspects like market trends, future outlook, end users, applications, robot types etc. at global, regional and country levels.

“We are delighted to welcome such a reputed market player to join the Statzon platform! Statzon users have now access to the company’s in-depth robotics industry data from market segments like educational robots, logistics robots, cleaning robots, industrial robots, vision guided robotics and robotics software etc.” Kimmo Kuokkanen, CEO & Co-Founder of Statzon

The Insight Partners’ data is available at https://statzon.com/go/TIP

"The Insight Partners and Statzon have many synergies and this partnership will open up our niche targeted and meaningful strategic Industry insights and forecasts including the impact of Covid 19 to Statzon users. It is a pleasure to partner with Statzon." Sameer Joshi, CEO of The Insight Partners

Learn more about the collaboration at https://statzon.com/blog/robotics-market-data-the-insight-partners.