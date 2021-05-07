Global Mobile Robot Market Is Forecasted to Reach $72.5bn by 2030

Global Mobile Robotics Market Value, 2019-2030, Million USD Share of Autonomous Mobile Robots of the Total Global Mobile Robot Market, 2018-2025 Global Mobile Robotics Market, by Application, 2020

Share of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) of the global mobile robot market was 50% in 2020. The market share is estimated to climb up to 83% by 2025.

The share of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) of the global mobile robot market was 50% in 2020. The market share is estimated to climb up to 83% by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 29%.” — Kimmo Kuokkanen, CEO of Statzon

LAHTI, -, FINLAND, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global market for mobile robots estimated at 10.7 billion USD in 2020, is projected to reach the size of 72.5 billion USD by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21% over the analysis period 2020-2030. In the same year, the sales volume of mobile robots totalled around 21 million units, as reported by BIS Research. Mobile robots are capable of locomotion in different kinds of environments, depending on the type of mobile robot. They are able to travel either in air, land, underwater or in space.

Key Market Trends and Drivers Attributing to Growth Include:

- The advancing technology

- Rising governmental funds and grants

- The increasing concern for human labor safety

- Growing usage of robots in emerging countries for varied applications

- Capability of handling dangerous tasks, such as disarming roadside bombs

The Asia Pacific Region and Japan to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

The North American region is the current market leader with 41% of the market share. However, the Asia-Pacific region will be growing at the highest CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025, according to BIS Research & Next Move Strategy Consulting. Japan is the fastest-growing mobile robot market during the forecast period with a 30.7% CAGR.

Logistics & Warehousing Holds the Largest Market Share by Application, Domestics Segment to Grow Fastest

Based on the applications of mobile robots, the industry is divided into logistics & warehousing, education, entertainment, military & defense, domestics, agriculture & forestry, healthcare, and others. The logistics & warehousing segment takes up the largest share (26%) of the market, and the domestics segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 24.0% until 2025.

Cleaning & Sanitization Robots Hold the Largest Market Share by Type

When it comes to the types of mobile robots, the industry consists of cleaning & sanittization robots, logistics robots (AMRs & AGVs), inspection & maintenance robots, field robots, military robots, hospitality robots (hotels & restaurants), and others. Cleaning & sanitization robots segment takes up the largest share (60.1%) of the market and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period.

Autonomous Mobile Robots to Gain 83% of Global Mobile Robot Market by 2025

According to Mind Commerce, the share of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) of the global mobile robot market was 50% in 2020. The market share is estimated to climb up to 83% by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 29% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Growth of AMRs in all uses – such as household cleaning, maintenance, delivery of goods, wastewater treatment, and manufacturing & distribution-related tasks – stems from the rising adoption of AMRs, as well as the cost comparing to staff salaries. In addition, automated ground vehicles (AVGs) are facing growing demand specifically in the warehouse automation process, as well as in logistics, surgery assistance, and laboratory automation.

Autonomous Mobile Robot Types

As reported by Mind Commerce, the autonomous mobile robot market by type is divided into humanoids, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), unmanned marine vehicles (UMVs) – excluding USVs – unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and unmanned surface vechiles (USVs). The humanoid segment takes up the largest share of the market with a 52% of market share. However, the unmanned surface vechicle (USV) segment is expected to show the fastest growth with a CAGR of 23.8% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Autonomous Mobile Robot Competitive Landscape

The AMR market is highly competitive, and manufacturers are pursuing different strategic initiatives, such as M&A and R&D, in order to leverage competitiveness. The growing adoption of AMRs by the logistics industry, with the need to move products within facilities, is expected to drive the market as well. According to Wintergreen Research, the leading companies of the market include Omron Corporation, Balyo SA, Vecna Robotics, Inc., OTTO Motors, Fetch Robotics, Inc., and Seegrid Corporation.

Interested in the Global Mobile Robot Industry in More Details? Learn more from https://statzon.com/insights/global-mobile-robot-market.