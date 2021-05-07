Singer/Song-Writer/Make-Up Artist "Nick Metos" performs and speaks about "Mental Health"
Supporting Virtual Musical Festival "PlamNPamper" to Kick Off Mental Awareness Month!.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording Artist, Nick Metos joined virtual musical festival "PlamNPamper" to bring light to the importance of mental health this past Saturday May 1, 2021. The event was streamed via Twitch TV and it also featured a spectacular line up of artists like NIIXX Music, Kat Bancer, Alex Shera, Bella de Leon and SmathyKat just to name a few. All artists performed and supported "Mental Health Awareness Month." It is important to highlight that the "PlamNPamper, Virtual Music Festival" was created with the National Alliance on Mental Illness NYC and New York University. Please follow "PlamNPamper's instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/plampnpamper/
Nick Metos is very passionate about mental health. He feels "self care" is extremely important for our well being. This collaboration with "PlamNPamper" was ideal for Nick as the meaning of "Plamper" is the highest form of self care, usually in the presence of plants and lamps with music blasting. This is a combination of the words "plamp" and "pamper." Nick feels like everyone deserves to have peace & tranquility and live in a world where mental illnesses stop being a stigma! Nick has also been focusing on writing and recording music to provide his fans a sense of relaxation and fun to escape the stressful world we live in and literally go to "Paradise" like the tittled of his upcoming new double track single. There was something about the fact that Nick decided to release the acapella version of the track as well because he loved it so much. It is without a doubt that Nick loves making his own choir with his 4-octave range!
Nick Metos will be releasing his new Album tittled "Paradise" under his record label "Endure Studios" on June 1, 2021;However, his fans can pre-order his new song starting May 11th, 2021! The single track price is only $1.29 and the full Album price is only $1.99. Nick is also very excited to announce that he has decided to donate 10% of the proceeds from his Album streams "Paradise" to "PlamNPamper"! He is on a mission to support everyone who suffers from mental illnesses, to normalize talking about mental health and to send a message that it is OK to seek help. In other great news, Nick will also be launching his upcoming skincare line @metos.skin which will implement everything there is to know about self care. Nick will release more exclusive information about his skin care line as time gets closer to the launch for all his fans!
To keep up with all things "Nick Metos," please follow him at: https://www.instagram.com/nick.metos/
