10 Barceló Hotel Group Properties Achieve Green Globe Certification
Although Covid restrictions have affected hotel operations, great effort is taken to maintain as many green initiatives as possible at individual properties.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten Barceló Hotel Group properties have been certified or recertified by Green Globe.
We take a quick look at some of the properties that have successfully achieved their Green Globe certification and their sustainability best practices. Although Covid restrictions have affected hotel operations in recent times, great effort is taken to maintain as many green initiatives as possible at individual properties.
Barceló Maya Grand Resort
A 6-hotel property located in the Riviera Maya, on the Mexican Caribbean. The resort stretches over 1.2 miles of sandy beach with crystal clear waters and lies adjacent to the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef system and National Natural Protected Areas. Green Globe recently recertified Barceló Maya Grand Resort for the third year, due to their commitment with nature and all their environmental efforts implemented at the resort. Strong sustainable actions to response their engagement with the community.
Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort
Awarded Green Globe Gold status in 2020 marking 5 years of certification, Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort - Adults only hotel is a beachfront hotel on Bávaro beach in Punta Cana. The resort’s energy saving plan includes a high-tech waste treatment facility, utilization of biomass and solar power, the use of thermal heat to warm hot water and a closed loop water management system that utilizes wastewater.
Occidental Cozumel & Allegro Cozumel
Occidental Cozumel and Allegro Cozumel resorts are located on the Mexican island of Cozumel in the Caribbean Sea, home to spectacular coral reefs and marine life. Both properties were first certified in 2019. Providing a solid educational foundation and continuous training in sustainability, for staff members as well as in the community, are considered as necessary steps for the success of any environmental strategy. Led by the resorts’ Green Teams, staff members regularly take part in joint beach clean ups to clear sargassum from the coastlines and to also prepare for the arrival of nesting sea turtles. In addition, the resorts are part of the Cozumel Water Committee that aims to facilitate the sustainable management of water bodies in the area.
Allegro Playacar Resort & Royal Hideaway Playacar Resort
Allegro Playacar Resort and Royal Hideaway Playacar Resort have dedicated Green Teams who oversee various sustainability initiatives. Beach clean-ups are organized, and sea turtle conservation programs are supported by both properties. In addition, Green Teams have ensured that all single-use plastic items have been eliminated and replaced with biodegradable products.
Barceló Puerto Vallarta
Located directly on the shores of the beautiful Mismaloya Beach in the south of the popular resort town of Puerto Vallarta, this resort follows a comprehensive Sustainability Management Plan (SMP) where the use of energy and natural resources adhere to federal, state and local government environmental regulations. Beach cleaning is also organized along with sea turtle protection programs. Community support programs include the donation of linen, electrical appliances and toys.
Barceló Huatulco
Barceló Huatulco is an all-inclusive hotel located in Tangolunda Bay, the largest of the 9 bays in Huatulco. The hotel monitors water usage and has established water reduction targets while treated wastewater is used to irrigate gardens and outdoor spaces. Barceló Huatulco provides meals for staff and volunteers who participate in beach, river and road cleaning programs as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Furthermore, the property collaborates with other hotels in the area to provide food for disadvantaged children. The hotel hopes to support their community in similar ways in the future when restrictions ease.
The 10 properties awarded Green Globe Certification are:
Mexico properties:
• Royal Hideaway Playacar Resort
• Barceló Maya Grand Resort
• Barceló Karmina Palace
• Barceló Puerto Vallarta
• Barceló Huatulco
• Barceló Ixtapa
• Occidental Cozumel
• Allegro Cozumel
• Allegro Playacar
Dominican Republic
• Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort
About Barceló Hotel Group
Barceló Hotel Group, the hotel division of the Barceló Group, is the 29th largest in the world in number of rooms. It currently has 252 urban and holiday hotels of 4 and 5 stars, and more than 57,000 rooms, distributed in 22 countries and marketed under four brands: Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resorts and Allegro Hotels. It is also part of Crestline Hotels & Resorts Group, an independent hotel company with 120 establishments. For more information: www.barcelo.com
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Contact
Elizabeth Sánchez
Marketing & Advertising Manager
Barceló Hotel Group - México
Carretera Chetumal – Puerto Juárez Km. 266.3
Xpu Ha, Solidaridad
Quintana Roo | 77734
MEXICO
T+52 984 875 15 00
E : marketing.mx@barcelo.com
W: www.barcelo.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+ +1 3103373000
email us here