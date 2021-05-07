The Moody Blues' John Lodge New Single “The Sun Will Shine” OUT NOW
EINPresswire.com/ -- John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has released a new digital single entitled “The Sun Will Shine”. Out now!
In John’s own words:
“On March 8th 2020 we played a sold out show in Lexington, MA, and within a week my wife and I, like so many of us around the world, went into lockdown.
Like all of us staring at our four walls, I realised that this would be a challenging time. And then I began to think about 1967… We went into the studio and were in a sort of lockdown then, where we spent 24 hours a day creating an album that changed my life. That album was ‘Days of Future Passed’. As I looked back I remembered the creativity that took place then, and as I watched the sun rise every morning, I realised that I just needed to see the world differently. I therefore took the opportunity to write and record some new music hoping to explore how I was feeling.
My first single ‘In These Crazy Times’, which came out last year, I wrote and recorded myself on Garageband, and I asked my wife, Kirsten, my son, Kristian, and my daughter Emily’s boyfriend Jon Davison (of YES), to join me. (Emily and I have been working together for many years now). It was an incredible experience to work with all my family on this, and gave us the connection we needed even though we were apart.
I then began to write ‘The Sun Will Shine’, and for this song I wanted to work with my 10,000 Light Years Band, Alan, Billy, Duffy and Jason. Jon also joined me again, and whilst we couldn’t all be in the same room, it was so fantastic to be able to still create music together despite the miles between us. Touring is still in the future, but I can’t wait to get back on the road with my band. I miss the road, the camaraderie with all the guys, performing, and, of course, all the fans, who have been such a support to me over the last 6 decades.
This song was therefore very important to me writing it, and it’s great to see it out there now, hopefully inspiring others and reflecting the start of the end of these troubled times. My hope is that the sun will shine for me, for you, for the world, just like the dawn of a new day and the promises it brings.” - John Lodge, May 2021.
“The Sun Will Shine” is available now as a digital download, on all streaming platforms, and on YouTube as a digital video. The song is reminiscent of many of John’s earlier compositions with its message, orchestration and harmonies, and will be part of the EP “On Reflection” due to be released later this year.
The 10,000 Light Years Band are long term collaborators Alan Hewitt (Music Director and Keyboards) and Billy Ashbaugh (Drums) both from the Moody Blues touring band. Plus, Duffy King (Guitars) and Jason Charboneau (Cello).
John Lodge is bass guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter for the iconic Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 inductees, The Moody Blues. Songwriter of such mega Moody Blues hits from “Ride My See-Saw,” to “I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock and Roll Band),” “Isn’t Life Strange?” and many more, Lodge has been performing and recording with The Moody Blues for more than five decades, selling in excess of 70 million albums. Lodge has been voted one of the “10 most influential bass players on the planet,” and has been the recipient of many awards, including ASCAP (American Society of Composers and Publishers), an Ivor Novello Award, a Lifetime Achievement Award from Prog Magazine, to name just a few. With the Moody Blues now no longer touring, John is passionate about “Keeping the Moody Blues Music Alive”, and John and his 10,000 Light Years Band provide a unique opportunity to continue to experience the magic of the Moody Blues. 2021 will see the release of his live album “The Royal Affair and After” and touring is being planned for 2022.
DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE TRACK HERE (https://ffm.to/thesunwillshine)
For further information:
https://www.johnlodge.com/
https://www.facebook.com/johnlodgemusic/
https://twitter.com/johnlodgemusic
https://www.instagram.com/johnlodgemusic/
YouTube smarturl.it/JohnLodgeYouTube
Press inquiries:
Billy James
