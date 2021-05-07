Centennial Bowl Nightly Ramp Closures May 10-14 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following overnight Centennial Bowl interchange ramp closures in northwest Las Vegas.

Monday Night – Tuesday Morning (May 10-11) • The northbound U.S. Highway 95 to Buffalo Drive offramp will be closed from 9 p.m., May 10, until 5 a.m., May 11, in northwest Las Vegas.

Tuesday Night – Wednesday Morning (May 11-12) • The northbound U.S. Highway 95 to Buffalo Drive offramp will be closed from 9 p.m., May 11, until 5 a.m., May 12, in northwest Las Vegas.

Wednesday Night – Thursday Morning (May 12-13) • The northbound U.S. Highway 95 to Buffalo Drive offramp will be closed from 9 p.m., May 12, until 5 a.m., May 13, in northwest Las Vegas.

Thursday Night – Friday Morning (May 13-14) • The southbound U.S. Highway 95 offramp to Centennial Center Boulevard, Ann Road, and Rancho Drive will be closed from 8 p.m., May 13, until 5 a.m., May 14, in northwest Las Vegas. • The northbound U.S. Highway 95 to Buffalo Drive offramp will be closed from 8 p.m., May 13, until 5 a.m., May 14, in northwest Las Vegas.

The temporary closures are needed for placing drilled shafts as part of the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl that began in January. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.