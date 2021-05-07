U.S. Highway 95 Northbound Nightly Lane Closures May 11-June 30 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close center median shoulder and High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane along northbound U.S. Highway 95 between Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue in Las Vegas from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, Monday through Friday, starting the evening of May 11 and concluding the morning June 30.

The temporary closures are needed to convert high-mast luminaries to LEDs. The Narwhal Group is the contractor. Work will occur in two-mile increments.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.