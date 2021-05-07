Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,790 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Highway 95 Northbound Nightly Lane Closures May 11-June 30 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close center median shoulder and High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane along northbound U.S. Highway 95 between Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue in Las Vegas from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, Monday through Friday, starting the evening of May 11 and concluding the morning June 30.

The temporary closures are needed to convert high-mast luminaries to LEDs. The Narwhal Group is the contractor. Work will occur in two-mile increments.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

US95_Rancho_Washington1

You just read:

U.S. Highway 95 Northbound Nightly Lane Closures May 11-June 30 in Las Vegas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.