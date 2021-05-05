How California Courts Have Been Fighting Bias

(Subscription required) California's court system has been looking into changing its standards for bias through a working group that Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye created in November. She tasked the group with amending a California rule of court prohibiting bias that hasn't been updated since 1997. The goal is to change the standard prohibiting bias to include more details applicable to the present day, including prohibiting bias based on gender identity.
