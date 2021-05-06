TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, May 6-12, 2021

DAVIDSON COUNTY, ITS Maintenance

· Thursday, May 6 and Friday , May 7, 8PM-2AM, There will be a lane closure on I-65 northbound at Long Hollow Pike.

· Thursday, May 6 and Friday , May 7, 8PM-2AM, There will be a lane and shoulder closure on Vietnam Veterans Blvd westbound at Center Point Road.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM, There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the SR 171 (Hobson Pike) bridge over the Stones River for partial depth deck repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Ramp Improvements on I-65 NB at Harding Place

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 NB (MM 78) just before the Harding Place ramp to install new full depth pavement widening.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interchange Improvements at I-24 and Hickory Hollow Parkway

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on Ellington Parkway (SR 6) from East Trinity Lane to Broadmoor Drive

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on Ellington Parkway from East Trinity Lane to Broadmoor Drive for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 24 (Charlotte Pike) from US 70 S (SR 1) to SR 251 (Old Hickory Blvd)

· Nightly, 7AM-4PM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The resurfacing on US 431 (SR 65) from south of Seymor Hollow Road to south of Eatons Creek Road

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on SR 65 (Whites Creek Pike) from just south of Seymore Hollow Rd to Eatons Creek Rd for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

HICKMAN AND HUMPHEYS COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-40 from MM 152-160

· Starting Sunday, May 9 and continuing nightly, 7PM-6AM, There will lane closures for resurfacing operations.

HUMPHEYS COUNTY, Repair of bridges over I-40 over the Buffalo River

· Sunday, May 9 through Thursday, May 13, There will be a continuous lane closure on I-40 eastbound to repair joints on the Buffalo River Bridge (MM 140-142).

MAURY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 396 from US 31 to I-65

· Daily, 8:30AM-3:30PM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations on SR 396 from MM 0-4.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Installation of Sign Structures on I-24

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 at MM 80-81 in both directions to install the median foundation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Widening SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (Nissan Drive) to I-840

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities and rolling roadblocks for blasting operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repair

· Friday, May 7 at 8PM through Monday, May 10 at 5AM, The ramp from I-24 westbound to I-840 eastbound will be closed for concrete replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-840 including Concrete Repair (MM 45-53)

· Friday, April 30 at 7PM through Monday, May 3 at 5AM, There will be a lane and ramp closure on I-840 westbound at the SR 102 interchange (exit 47) for concrete replacement.

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations (MM 45-53).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SR 99 Widening from Cason Lane to I-24

· Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 14, River Rock Blvd will be closed at SR 99 for reconstruction. A signed detour will be in place.

SMITH COUNTY, SR 25 Rockfall Mitigation

· From now through September 2021, SR 25 north of the SR 80 intersection is reduced to one lane for a rockfall mitigation project.

SUMNER COUNTY, Gateway Drive Extension

· Daily, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent closures on SR 25 at LM 18 for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River (LM 33.05) to the Rutherford Co line (LM 39.19)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures between MM 38-45 for milling operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Intersection Improvements at SR 106 and Murray Lane

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for final pavement marking, mill and inlay, and cleanup.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM and Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for resurfacing work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Bridge Repairs on SR 247 (Duplex Rd) over I-65

· Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2, 8AM-3PM, There will be lane closures to drive piling and install precast parapet rail.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening SR 96 Between Arno Road and SR 252 (Wilson Pike)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 for clearing and construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, I-40 in both directions will have intermittent lane closures for asphalt paving at MM 225-226.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridge over Jug Creek on SR 266

· Through June 2021, The roadway is reduced to one lane for bridge repair.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

CHEATHAM COUNTY

· Saturday, May 8, 6AM-12PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 between MM 183-189 for slope mowing.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Thursday, May 6, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 westbound at MM 201-199 for milling and paving.

· Sunday, May 9, 6AM-8AM, XO will have rolling roadblocks on I-440 near Belmont Blvd for aerial fiber overlash.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

· Thursday, May 6, 8PM-2AM, The I-24 westbound off ramp at MM 1 (Trenton Road) will be closed for paving.

ROBERTSON COUNTY

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 between MM 104-118 for in-place paving.

SMITH COUNTY

· From now through Friday, May 5, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures and temporary ramp closures for paving work on I-40 in both directions at MM 258 (Gordonsville).