May 6, 2021 - Lamar Institute of Technology and Partners Awarded $307,500 Job-Training Grant

Date: May 6, 2021

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded Lamar Institute of Technology and their partners Top Deck, Inc., Arkema, Grinnell Computers, Southeast TX Urology Associates, Dr. Bobbie Colbert, DezTex Industrial Services, Dr. Murlidhar, Remirez Internal Medicine, SETX Urology and Associates, Indorama Ventures, LLC, and Orion Engineering a $307,500 Skills Development Fund grant. The grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas area.

This grant will be used to provide custom training to 243 new and incumbent workers for industry-related topics with a focus on skills for the healthcare industry. Certification courses will be offered in telehealth, medical coding, and other areas related to the function and success of a medical office.

“The collaboration between Lamar Institute of Technology and their partners on this Skills Development Fund grant will benefit both the local community and its workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Joint efforts like this improve the skills of Texas workers and ensures our labor force remains among the most talented in the world.”

The Skills Development Fund grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with at least 4,572 employers to upgrade or support the creation of more than 398,125 jobs throughout Texas since the program’s inception in 1996. Employers seeking more information about the Skills Development Fund may visit the TWC website at www.texasworkforce.org/skills.

