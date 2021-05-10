Liongard Announces Kaseya BMS Integration Launch
Liongard’s newest PSA integration allows MSPs to sync data across customers and systems, making managing your MSP a whole lot easier
We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency and help MSPs deliver even greater value to their customers, and this integration with Liongard does just that at scale.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-based Liongard, a managed services provider (MSP) automation platform, announced the launch of its integration with Kaseya BMS —a professional services automation solution built for the next-generation of MSPs.
— Mike Puglia, chief strategy officer, Kaseya
Liongard’s Kaseya BMS integration deepens the company’s relationship with Kaseya, which already includes integrations with both IT Glue and Kaseya VSA. This latest integration enables MSPs to import companies from Kaseya BMS into Liongard, and to map existing Liongard customer environments to Kaseya BMS accounts. Ticketing is also integrated, ensuring that as issues are discovered by Liongard’s Custom Actionable Alerts, a ticket is automatically opened in the PSA. When those issues are resolved, the ticket is automatically closed.
This integration allows MSPs to leverage Liongard’s unified visibility and deep insights within the PSA they already use to manage their customers. “We’re thrilled to combine Liongard’s unified visibility with Kaseya BMS’ centralized process management to make managing customers and systems easier,” said Matt Miller, VP of Product for Liongard. “Liongard’s robust integrations with Kaseya companies enable MSPs to automate processes and scale their businesses faster than ever.”
“Our open ecosystem is what allows us to partner with best of breed technologies like Liongard,” said Mike Puglia, chief strategy officer, Kaseya. “We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency and help MSPs deliver even greater value to their customers, and this integration with Liongard does just that at scale.”
For more information on the integration, see Liongard’s Kaseya BMS Guide.
About Liongard
Named Houston’s fastest-growing company of 2020, Liongard has defined a new segment focused on unified visibility through automated data aggregation. With automated discovery, Actionable Alerts, documentation and rich reporting capabilities, Liongard unleashes MSP teams to operate at 10x, optimizing their resources and more effectively serving their clients. Known for their user-centric design and constant innovation, Liongard is setting a new precedent for MSP vendors. Their platform’s nimble implementation enables teams to integrate automated documentation into their existing workflows for faster insight across all managed systems. To learn more or to request a free demo, visit liongard.com.
About Kaseya
Kaseya® is the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, RapidFire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue, ID Agent, Graphus and RocketCyber. The platform empowers businesses to: command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Dublin Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com.
