Attorney General’s Office Obtains Murder Convictions in St. Louis Case

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office, over the weekend, obtained three murder convictions in a case in the City of St. Louis. Eric Lawson was found guilty of three counts of Murder in the first degree on Saturday, May 1, and after a three-day penalty phase, the jury recommended sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole for each count.

“Because of the efforts of my Office and our talented prosecutors, Eric Lawson will spend the rest of his life in prison for the gruesome, callous murders of his ex-girlfriend, her mother, and his 10-month-old son. I’m proud of the work that the Attorney General’s Office does to prosecute violent crime, both in this case and in complex homicide cases across the state,” said Attorney General Schmitt. The Attorney General’s Office was brought in to prosecute the case following a conflict of interest within the Circuit Attorney’s Office. In 2012, Lawson shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Breiana Ray and her mother Gwendolyn Ray. Lawson then set two fires in the apartment where his son, 10-month-old Aiden, and a 3-year-old girl were located, trapping them in the blaze. The 10-month-old died in the fire, while firefighters were able to rescue the 3-year-old girl. On May 1, jurors found Lawson guilty of Murder in the first degree in the murder of his 10 month old son, his ex-girlfriend, and his ex-girlfriend’s mother. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Christine Krug and Natalie Warner, investigator Robert Jauer and victim advocate Jocelyn Boehlje.

