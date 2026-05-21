Missouri Attorney General Partners with Safe House Project to Launch Anti-Human Trafficking Tool Ahead of World Cup 26™

May 21, 2026 5:00 pm

Every Missourian can now report suspected trafficking through a modernized system that routes actionable intelligence directly to law enforcement dashboards across the state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced a partnership with Safe House Project to launch Simply Report statewide, giving every Missourian a modernized way to report suspected human trafficking and routing that intelligence directly to law enforcement dashboards accessible across the state.

“Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we are unifying our efforts so survivors of human trafficking can be heard, responders can coordinate quickly, and our state can act with urgency and precision to protect the public,” said Attorney General Catherine Hanaway. “Protecting victims and preventing exploitation are core public‑safety responsibilities of my office, and we will use every tool available to catch traffickers and hold them accountable. Victims deserve systems that work as hard as they do to survive. Statewide access to Simply Report puts victims first, makes reporting safer and easier, and gives Missourians a way to help stop these horrific crimes.”

Simply Report is a free reporting tool and is accessible to every person in Missouri. The reporting platform is available in over 200 languages and is built on an AI-powered behavioral intelligence matrix of more than 700 trafficking indicators. When a Missourian submits a signal, the platform screens it against the indicator matrix, classifies the level of risk, and routes actionable tips into secure dashboards that law enforcement agencies across Missouri can access in real time. Victims are connected directly to Safe House Project’s national Survivor Support Team and certified safe home network for immediate placement and long-term care.

The national trafficking identification rate sits at approximately 1 percent. Human trafficking is an estimated $99 billion criminal enterprise, and the gap between what is happening and what is being identified is not a public awareness problem. It is an infrastructure problem. Simply Report was built to close that gap, replacing fragmented hotlines and disconnected tip lines with a single streamlined pathway that puts intelligence in the hands of the people who can act on it.

“Missouri is leading, and Missouri is not leading alone. That is the point,” said Kristi Wells, CEO and Co-Founder of Safe House Project. “Attorneys General across the country have identified the same infrastructure failure and are moving to fix it. What General Hanaway is doing is mobilizing a state and empowering law enforcement to respond to a crime that has long operated in the gaps between systems, and she is doing this ahead of an event that will bring millions of people through Missouri. When a Missourian sees something, they now have a way to act on it. When law enforcement needs intelligence, Simply Report puts it in their hands. This is what modernized identification looks like.”

Under a Memorandum of Understanding, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Safe House Project will work together to drive statewide awareness of Simply Report, encouraging community members, frontline professionals across healthcare, education, hospitality, and transportation, and law enforcement partners to engage with the platform. Safe House Project will simultaneously bring its national survivor services infrastructure to bear, supporting every victim exiting trafficking across the state through case management, certified safe home placement, and connection to long-term care.

The launch is timed with intent. Large-scale international events historically correlate with increased trafficking activity, and the FIFA World Cup 2026™ will bring an unprecedented flow of visitors through Kansas City region. Missouri’s early adoption establishes the reporting and response infrastructure before the surge, not during it.

Missourians are encouraged to download the Simply Report app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, visit simplyreport.com, or call 1.833.5.BESAFE to report suspected trafficking.

About Safe House Project: Safe House Project is one of the fastest-growing anti-trafficking nonprofits in the United States, building the infrastructure that connects identification, survivor care, prosecution, and prevention. In 2025, Safe House Project served 2,644 survivors and operates a certified network of 4,000+ safe homes and service providers nationwide. Co-founded in 2017 by Kristi Wells and Brittany Dunn. Learn more at safehouseproject.org.May 21, 2026 5:00 pm