Latest Liongard Release Delivers Product Innovation and Introduces Partner Education
Latest release includes IT Glue and Kaseya BMS Integration improvements, six new inspectors and the launch of Liongard Academy
Liongard, an automation platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced its latest release featuring enhancements to their IT Glue and Kaseya BMS Integrations and six new Inspectors. In addition to product upgrades and new Inspectors, the company is also launching Liongard Academy, a new training program focused on continuing education for MSP partners.
— Joe Alapat, Co-Founder and CEO of Liongard
First up is an improvement to Liongard’s existing IT Glue Integration that gives partners increased control over the way Liongard data populates in IT Glue. Users will have the ability to choose between individual fields, tables, or both when importing their data into IT Glue. With the addition of individual fields, partners will be able to use IT Glue’s built-in search and filtering tools to find the right information quickly, and enjoy a more streamlined look. You can customize your view for our most popular Inspectors and Tables including Microsoft 365, Domain, Cisco Meraki and more.
In addition to the IT Glue enhancement, Liongard has also added additional functionality to its Kaseya BMS Integration in the form of ticketing. Now when an issue is discovered by Liongard’s Actionable Alerts, a corresponding ticket is automatically opened in Kaseya BMS, giving partners increased visibility and a simplified ticketing management process.
This latest release also includes six new Inspectors designed to increase insight and visibility:
Microsoft OneDrive
Delivers insight into data including users, folders, integrated features and more.
3CX
Imports information like number of phones, multiple auth failures, max SIM calls per license, billing and licensing.
KnowBe4
Provides key data about security including campaign statuses and users prone percentage.
Datto Networking
Enables documentation of partner sites, equipment platforms, licenses and connections.
Google Drive
Increases insight into users, folders and integrated features.
Cloudflare
Surfaces basic Cloudflare DNS overview data, DNS zones, and auto-discovers Domain Inspector.
Along with new product capabilities, Liongard is excited to announce the launch of Liongard Academy: a new online resource center designed to help MSPs become Liongard experts and manage modern IT with confidence. Learn more at https://academy.liongard.com/.
“We know how important is it for MSPs to be able to customize their software to fit the unique needs of their business and how critical it is to stay current with updates,” says Joe Alapat, CEO of Liongard. “That’s why we wanted to create a way for our partners to stay continually educated about our newest product features and improvements, so they are always getting the most out of our product and are able to get to actionable insights faster.”
For more information on this newest release, you can read the Liongard May release blog or request a demo for a personalized walk-through of the Liongard platform.
About Liongard
Named Houston’s fastest-growing company of 2020, Liongard has defined a new segment focused on unified visibility through automated data aggregation. With automated discovery, Actionable Alerts, documentation and rich reporting capabilities, Liongard unleashes MSP teams to operate at 10x, optimizing their resources and more effectively serving their clients. Known for their user-centric design and constant innovation, Liongard is setting a new precedent for MSP vendors. Their platform’s nimble implementation enables teams to integrate automated documentation into their existing workflows for faster insight across all managed systems. To learn more or to request a free demo, visit liongard.com.
