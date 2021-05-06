Quaker Windows and Doors starts phase three construction at Eldon facility

Quaker Windows and Doors announced today it has started construction on the third phase of their Eldon facility.

Quaker aims to complete the project by early 2022, which will help the company meet previously announced goals to create 300 new full-time jobs and invest nearly $65 million in its second mid-Missouri campus.

“This new facility represents a continuation of our strategic growth plan for the Eldon campus and we are very excited about the additional new jobs this will bring to the community”, said Quaker CEO Kevin Blansett.

Today, Quaker celebrated the first anniversary of the opening of its Eldon campus with Governor Mike Parson and other state and local partners. While its first year of operation at the location faced incredible challenges due to the pandemic, Quaker has continued to create jobs and bring opportunities to the region.

“Quaker has been a key employer in Central Missouri for more than 70 years, and its success deserves to be celebrated,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Over 1,000 Missourians are currently employed by Quaker, and by helping the company create even more good paying jobs, we are building a better future for the next generation.”

“So many state and local partners worked incredibly hard alongside Quaker Windows to ensure the success of this project,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “Their hard work will help this community grow for years to come.”

“The City of Eldon is excited to see the next chapter in the Quaker story begin,” Mayor of Eldon Trevor Vernon said. “The city has been blessed that Quaker chose to be part of the community a couple of years ago. The new jobs are boosting the Eldon economy and we look forward to Quaker’s continued success.”

About Quaker Windows and Doors

For more than 70 years, Quaker has been a leading manufacturer of wood, vinyl, and aluminum window and door solutions for both commercial and residential markets. The company is dedicated to quality and craftsmanship, and uses state-of-the-art technology to produce the perfect solution for their customers. They operate out of facilities in Freeburg, Missouri and Eldon, Missouri.

