Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,799 in the last 365 days.

Small Business Administration Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Program Details

The American Rescue Plan Act established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open. This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.

Who Can Apply

Eligible entities who have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss include: · Restaurants · Food stands, food trucks, food carts · Caterers · Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns · Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars · Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts) · Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts) · Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts) · Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts) · Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts) · Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products

Apply with the SBA on the Restaurant Revitalization Fun webpage.

You just read:

Small Business Administration Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.