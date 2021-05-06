10 Trends That Will Change the Course of the Aerospace Industry

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter spreads its wings before attempting its first-ever flight. Formaspace manufactured the 60″ x 24″ x 64″ stainless steel mobile cart shown above for use in such an environment at a space program facility in Florida.

Here are the top 10 trends which will change the future of space exploration, the airline industry, military defense programs, and more.

As NASA scientists prepare to look for signs of life on Mars, they have also been surprised to discover unexpected life forms within the confines of the International Space Station.” — Formaspace