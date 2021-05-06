VADOC in Focus: A Conversation with Dr. Paul Targonski

Agency News

Agency News May 06, 2021

Dr. Paul Targonski is the Medical Director at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women and University of Virginia Health System faculty. As part of our "VADOC in Focus" video series, Dr. Targonski discusses the development of the COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine hesitancy and concerns, and the role each individual plays in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Watch the full video here: