Clearwater region 'Take Me Fishing trailer' is coming to a location near YOU!

It’s back! The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer is again visiting local waters. IDFG provides all the equipment, bait and instruction to help new anglers get into the sport. No fishing license is required while the fishing trailer is on site. More information is available by calling (208) 799-5010. The full schedule can also be found on the Clearwater region event page at: Events | Idaho Fish and Game.

Date Location Town Time May 8 Kiwanis Park Lewiston 9:30am-1pm May 15 Spring Valley Reservoir Troy 9:30am-1pm May 22 Mann Lake Lewiston 9:30am-1pm May 29 Deyo Reservoir Weippe 9:30am-1pm June 5 Hordemann Pond Moscow 8am-noon June 14 Kiwanis Park Pond Lewiston 1pm-5pm June 19 Spring Valley Reservoir Troy 9:30am-1pm June 21 Kiwanis Park Pond Lewiston 1pm-5pm June 26 Robinson Pond Kamiah 9:30am-1pm July 3 Winchester Lake Winchester 9:30am-1pm