Clearwater region 'Take Me Fishing trailer' is coming to a location near YOU!
It’s back! The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer is again visiting local waters. IDFG provides all the equipment, bait and instruction to help new anglers get into the sport. No fishing license is required while the fishing trailer is on site. More information is available by calling (208) 799-5010. The full schedule can also be found on the Clearwater region event page at: Events | Idaho Fish and Game.
|Date
|Location
|Town
|Time
|May 8
|Kiwanis Park
|Lewiston
|9:30am-1pm
|May 15
|Spring Valley Reservoir
|Troy
|9:30am-1pm
|May 22
|Mann Lake
|Lewiston
|9:30am-1pm
|May 29
|Deyo Reservoir
|Weippe
|9:30am-1pm
|June 5
|Hordemann Pond
|Moscow
|8am-noon
|June 14
|Kiwanis Park Pond
|Lewiston
|1pm-5pm
|June 19
|Spring Valley Reservoir
|Troy
|9:30am-1pm
|June 21
|Kiwanis Park Pond
|Lewiston
|1pm-5pm
|June 26
|Robinson Pond
|Kamiah
|9:30am-1pm
|July 3
|Winchester Lake
|Winchester
|9:30am-1pm