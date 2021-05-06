Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,815 in the last 365 days.

Clearwater region 'Take Me Fishing trailer' is coming to a location near YOU!

It’s back! The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer is again visiting local waters. IDFG provides all the equipment, bait and instruction to help new anglers get into the sport. No fishing license is required while the fishing trailer is on site. More information is available by calling (208) 799-5010. The full schedule can also be found on the Clearwater region event page at: Events | Idaho Fish and Game. 

Date Location Town Time
May 8 Kiwanis Park Lewiston 9:30am-1pm
May 15 Spring Valley Reservoir Troy 9:30am-1pm
May 22 Mann Lake Lewiston 9:30am-1pm
May 29 Deyo Reservoir Weippe 9:30am-1pm
June 5 Hordemann Pond Moscow 8am-noon
June 14 Kiwanis Park Pond Lewiston 1pm-5pm
June 19 Spring Valley Reservoir Troy 9:30am-1pm
June 21 Kiwanis Park Pond Lewiston 1pm-5pm
June 26 Robinson Pond Kamiah 9:30am-1pm
July 3 Winchester Lake Winchester 9:30am-1pm

You just read:

Clearwater region 'Take Me Fishing trailer' is coming to a location near YOU!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.