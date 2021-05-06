Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020-2021 ADVISER Year End Virtual Workdays

Public School Districts and Special Purpose Schools

NDE, along with VST Trainers, have worked together to come up with a workday schedule and agenda we hope all districts can participate in. We encourage all Data Stewards and SPED staff who approve ADVISER data to attend at least one workday. NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Support will be available to assist you with any questions and troubleshooting. All workdays will be from 9am-3pm Central time.

Date                                Vendor Support Available

Thursday, May 27           PowerSchool, JMC, SRS

Tuesday, June 1               Infinite Campus, JMC, SRS

Friday, June 4                  PowerSchool, GoEdustar, SRS

Monday, June 7               PowerSchool, Infinite Campus, NebSIS, SRS

Wednesday, June 9        PowerSchool, Synergy, SRS

Friday, June 11                PowerSchool, SRS

Thursday, June 17           All vendors – WORK TIME ONLY to support Audit Window

Wednesday, June 23      All vendors – WORK TIME ONLY to support Audit Window

Who Should Attend

Data Stewards, District Administrators/Superintendents, SPED staff responsible for district ADVISER SPED data and any other staff members who review and approve ADVISER data.

NDE Virtual Workday Schedule

  • 9am – NDE Presentation – information related to ADVISER 20-21 Year End collection requirements
  • 10am – SRS presentation
  • 1030am – SIS Vendor presentation breakout rooms (if needed)
  • 11am-3pm – combined NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Work TimeLunch and breaks are not scheduled. Please take as needed.

All attendees please register through the link below.  We are maintaining a single registration for the Workdays.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

2020-2021 ADVISER Year End Virtual Workdays

