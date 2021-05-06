Virtual Engineering Meetings for Graphalloy® Bushing Solutions
Due to travel restrictions, these meetings have been a productive way to “visit” customers and help engineer upgrades to the Graphalloy bushing materialYONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphite Metallizing Corporation, the manufacturer of self-lubricating GRAPHALLOY® bushing materials, announces virtual engineering meetings for customers who need bearing/bushing solutions in tough pumps, conveyors, ovens, and other extreme applications.
During the past year, Eric Ford, VP of Sales & Marketing for Graphalloy, has been promoting virtual meetings with global sales reps unable to visit customers in-person due to Covid-19 restrictions. The sales reps and customers have responded very positively.
“We are conducting multiple meetings per week now, all over the world,” says Eric. “This solution allows us to present a graphic overview of the Graphalloy product line, including successful applications, while our engineers answer any of the customer’s technical questions regarding design considerations.”
“These virtual meetings benefit our customers by allowing various members of our support team to participate, while the customer can invite multiple members of their team, from various locations, to attend at the same time. It’s much more dynamic and detailed than simply sending emails back and forth. Overall, it creates a great environment to discuss the customer’s various bearing needs and offer Graphalloy solutions that can meet those needs.”
Graphalloy Bushings offer solutions in places where traditional bearing lubricants will not work, including high temperature applications, clean environments, submerged operation applications, and more. The Graphalloy material is self-lubricating, non-galling, and can withstand temperatures from -400°F (-240°C) to +1000°F (+535°C). These qualities also make it a solution for pump bushings and wear rings, especially in low lubricity service and in pumps where dry start, dry running, or flashing are issues.
Graphalloy, a graphite-metal alloy, is available in over 100 grades with specific properties that meet a wide range of engineering solutions and specifications. Graphalloy bearings have operated for 20 years and longer in some applications. Common applications for Graphalloy bushings include pumps, wastewater, ovens, dryers, dampers/louvers, kilns, conveyors, submerged, and more.
FDA acceptable grades of Graphalloy are available for use in food service equipment. NSF® and WRAS grades of GRAPHALLOY material are also available for use in municipal well pumps and water treatment plant applications.
To discuss your application further with Graphalloy sales engineers, contact sales(at)graphalloy(dot)com.
