Flag Update: Flags to Return to Full Staff Sunset, May 7, 2021

Services for Watauga County Sheriff Office's Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox will be held at 3 pm today, May 6 at Appalachian State University Holmes Convocation Center. A private ceremony will also be held for Sgt. Ward on May 7.

All flags at state facilities are to return to full staff sunset May 7. Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox died in the line of duty in Boone, North Carolina on April 28. Sgt. Ward began his career at the Beech Mountain Police Department in 2013, prior to joining the Watauga County Sheriff's Office where he was promoted to the rank of sergeant. K-9 Deputy Fox was a two-year veteran of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.