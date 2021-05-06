FM 195 Red River County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a project to install safety upgrades on FM 195 in Red River County will begin May 10.

Contractor Stateline Construction LLC was granted 160 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $867,000. The target completion date is in winter 2022, officials said.

The contractor will extend and apply safety treatments to existing drainage structures, and upgrade the bridge rail along this roadway from the Lamar-Red River County line to State Highway 37. The contractor’s crews will begin setting project barricades along this portion of the roadway during the week of May 6.

The contractor anticipates starting the project by upgrading the bridge rail at Little Pine Creek at the west end of project. This work will require a shoulder closure at the bridge until the work is complete, officials said.

Motorists and travelers are advised that this project will require occasional, temporary daytime lane closures while this project is underway, officials said.

Motorists who travel regularly in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.