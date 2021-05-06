Recording Artist, Shalisse Townes, AKA Leash Da BEAAST Releases new song tittled: "SOUL ENERGY"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leash Da BEAAST’s foray into music was not accidental. Born Shalisse Town in Brooklyn, New York, she was surrounded by music. Her family of singers and rappers played a major role in her upbringing, so it was only natural for the music spirit to manifest at some point. Leash Da BEAAST started music production when she was 14, and her insatiable desire to explore the arts made her pick up a camera to start video directing in 2012. In 2015, she decided to take her music artist career professionally and officially created her brand, BEAAST, an acronym for “Be Everyone’s Aspiration and Stay True.” Being the shy and introverted one in the family, music was her way of expressing herself and getting into a new world entirely.
Leash Da BEAAST has just released her new song "Soul Energy." Her first single has made waves and was the perfect introduction of the rising star to the music world. Leash Da BEAAST is forging ahead in her music journey as an independent artist, and her vision is to rise to the top of the entertainment industry without changing her style or sound.
“I am well-vested in the pop and mainstream culture and want to redefine how artists shape themselves to fit into these genres even without the backing of a label. My music is mainly for music millennials, and I feel like I speak the universal language of creation and innovation through my lyrics.”- Leash Da BEAAST.
Leash Da BEAAST makes music for young people and makes sure she passes across messages that Gen Z and Millennials can relate to. Her music revolves around positive themes, as all she wants to achieve is to evoke positive energy from her audience. Many people all over the world are battling stress, worry, and one negative feeling or the other. Shalisse Townes wants to make music a point of escape for these people, the same way it is a form of escape for her. She looks forward to a world where people can snap out of their worries by listening to her music and the lyrics. Leash Da BEEAST has lofty plans for her career and brand over the next few years and getting to the top of the music scene is one of those plans.
With more musical projects underway, Shalisse is taking things one step at a time, building her career and putting in the work to put out outstanding projects.
Please follow Leash Da BEAAST at https://www.instagram.com/beaastonthebeat/ in all social media platforms. Leash Da BEAAT's song can also be streamed at: https://songwhip.com/leashdabeaast
