Cryptozoic Announces Cryptkins™ Digital Collectibles on VeVe Platform
Cryptozoic’s Popular Original IP Featuring Characters from Myth and Folklore Enters the World of Limited Edition NFTsLAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptozoic Entertainment, leading creator of tabletop games, trading cards, and collectibles, today announced the release of Cryptkins™ Digital Collectibles on VeVe, ECOMI’s NFT collectibles platform that can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play. Cryptozoic’s popular original IP features creatures from legend and folklore, with previous product releases focusing mainly on vinyl figures.
Cryptkins Digital Collectibles: Series 1 features fan-favorite characters like Bigfoot, Nessie, Chupacabra, Cthulhu, and Mothman. Each collectible is available in limited numbers, with some that are common, uncommon, rare, or ultra-rare. The authenticity and ownership of each collectible is verified using blockchain technology. Like all digital collectibles on VeVe, Cryptkins can be purchased, sold and traded, placed in virtual showrooms, shared on social media, and moved into the real world via augmented reality.
“Our fans have loved Cryptkins figures for years now, so we know they’re as excited as we are to see them to enter the bold new world of digital collectibles,” said John Sepenuk, CEO of Cryptozoic. “It’s a whole new way to collect, trade, and share Cryptkins. We can’t wait for even more people to discover what makes this IP so special.”
"We are delighted to be working with Cryptozoic to offer the adorable Cryptkins characters through VeVe as digital collectible NFTs," said Dan Crothers, Co-founder and COO at Ecomi. "We are entering a new era of collecting, which offers another level of engagement for fans and collectors, and with features like VeVe's augmented reality, I am excited to see what amazing content will be generated with this first series of Cryptkins."
Series 1 of Cryptkins Digital Collectibles showcases 13 unique characters. The common and uncommon characters are Yeti, Bigfoot, Nessie, Chupacabra, Cthulhu, Mothman, Jersey Devil, Twilight Mothman. Thunderbird, Ogopogo, and Nightcrawler are rare and Cosmic Cthulhu and Midnight Chupacabra are ultra-rare.
Product Details: Cryptkins Digital Collectibles: Series 1
● Digital collectibles based on creatures from folklore and legend
● Sculpted by Sam Greenwell
● 4 common characters:
● Bigfoot
● Nessie
● Chupacabra
● Yeti
● 4 uncommon characters:
● Cthulhu
● Mothman
● Jersey Devil
● Twilight Mothman
● 3 rare characters:
● Thunderbird
● Ogopogo
● Nightcrawler
● 2 ultra-rare characters:
● Cosmic Cthulhu
● Midnight Chupacabra
________________________________________
Check out this press release with additional images on Cryptozoic.com.
Check out Cryptkins Digital Collectibles on the VeVe app (App Store and Google Play) and Cryptkins figures and other collectibles on Cryptozoic.com
________________________________________
About Cryptozoic
Since 2010, Cryptozoic Entertainment has been dedicated to the concept of “Fans First,” striving to develop the most creative and sought-after products for pop culture enthusiasts worldwide. As an entertainment company with a diverse portfolio of licensed and original IPs, its catalog covers a broad spectrum of tabletop games and collectibles. The passionate team at Cryptozoic aims to inspire gamers and collectors all around the globe, while bringing fans together as part of the Cryptozoic community. Visit www.cryptozoic.com for more information and sign up for the company’s Mailing List to receive the Fans First Newsletter and updates about products and events.
About ECOMI
ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore which aims to lead the way in the emerging digital collectibles space, as well as protection of digital assets.
ECOMI offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the VeVe app, bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class, which offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape.
Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing has become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.
Media Contact:
press@cryptozoic.com
Cryptozoic.com - facebook.com/cryptozoic - twitter.com/cryptozoic
instagram.com/cryptozoicentertainment
Cryptkins ™ and © owned by Cryptozoic Entertainment.
© 2021 Cryptozoic Entertainment. | 25351 Commercentre Drive Suite 250 Lake Forest, CA 92630. All Rights Reserved.
Cryptozoic Entertainment
press@cryptozoic.com
Shahriar Fouladi
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter