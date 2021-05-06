Lead Forensics shortlisted for the Webby Award, 2021.
Featuring in the Apps and Software: Marketing Automation category, Lead Forensics features at the 2021 Webby Awards.
Without the internet, none of the nominees would be here. To be listed alongside some juggernauts from our industry is a testament to our product and the passion for growth.”PORTSMOUTH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lead Forensics is thrilled to have been shortlisted for the prestigious Webby Award, 2021.
— Stuart Cook, Product Marketing Manager
Featuring in the Apps and Software: Marketing Automation category, we’re to add the Webbys to our growing list of nominations. We’ve been shortlisted among several successful brands including Amazon; Mailchimp; Marvel; Budweiser and a further 13,500 entrants into this year’s awards. The winners will be announced virtually on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, so watch this space!
As a Nominee, Lead Forensics has been singled out as one of the five best in the world for the Marketing Automation category, competing for two coveted awards: The Webby Award and The Webby People's Voice Award, which is voted on by the public - so be sure to lend your voice and vote here: https://vote.webbyawards.com.
Lead Forensics' Product Marketing Manager, Stuart Cook said: "It's a pleasure to be involved in such an iconic event, to be amongst the very best of online culture, and a showcase of the ingenuity, innovation, and inspiration that the online community provides for us all."
Lead Forensics leverages the world’s largest database of business IP addresses to reveal the identity of previously unknown, sales-ready opportunities. The software uses innovative reverse IP tracking software and consistently matches 65% more visitors than our competitors. The organization’s proprietary database doesn’t rely on external platforms like Google Analytics — so it is not subject to the platform’s changes. Users can see the time visitors spend on their site, the pages they look at, the best referrer channels, where they’re exiting, fast.
Stuart added: "Without the internet, none of the nominees would be here today - and that's certainly true for Lead Forensics. To be listed alongside some absolute juggernauts within our industry is both a testament to our product and the passion for growth we've shown over the past 10 years."
Lead Forensics is an innovative lead generation software that eliminates the need for on-site inquiries and instantly increases website conversion. It works by utilizing intelligent reverse IP tracking software and a global leading database of business IP addresses to track your website visitors, reveal their identity, and notify you in real-time. Users are provided with the business name, contact details of key decision-makers, and detailed visitor analytics outlining the time spent on your site. This way, they have everything they need to reach out to the right person, with the right information, at the right time. Book your Lead Forensics demonstration today!
Lead Forensics
Lead Forensics
+44 20 7206 7293
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn