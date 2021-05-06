Lead Forensics named in the Top 50 Great Places to Work UK
Lead Forensics, the global expert in website visitor identification, is thrilled to be named in Great Place to Work’s top 50 companies for their 2021 report.
We’re absolutely thrilled to have been named as a Great Place to Work in the Large Business category. Our people fuel our success and growth and are truly passionate about the work that they do.”PORTSMOUTH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lead Forensics named in the Top 50 Great Places to Work UK.
— Kim Brosnan, Chief People Officer (CPO) at Lead Forensics
Lead Forensics, the global expert in website visitor identification, is thrilled to be named in Great Place to Work’s top 50 companies in its 2021 report.
Great Place to Work assesses and ranks companies on their practices, company culture, and employee satisfaction. Using first-hand data based on employee feedback, Lead Forensics is thrilled to be a part of their list for 2021.
Kim Brosnan, Chief People Officer (CPO) at Lead Forensics, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been named as a Great Place to Work in the Large Business category. Our people fuel our success and growth and are truly passionate about the work that they do.”
The multi-award-winning B2B website visitor identification software has seen significant growth in the past decade. Having been featured in the medium-sized workplace category in 2015, Lead Forensics is delighted to now be included in the large workplaces category.
The team spirit at Lead Forensics has always been a defining factor of the company identity. Being named in this list is a reflection and celebration of the employees and their hard work.
Kim added: “The award is extra-special as it recognizes that our people enjoy their roles and are proud to work here. The world of work is changing, so it’s critical that we continue to support our people with a positive culture where they can be rewarded for their efforts, be themselves, learn, make friends, and have fun.”
Lead Forensics is an innovative website visitor identification software company launched in 2009. With offices across the UK and US, the solution has more than 60,000 users and over 600 employees. The business utilizes reverse IP tracking technology and owns the world's largest matched business IP database, enabling users to reveal the previously anonymous identity of B2B website visitors. To learn more, visit: www.leadforensics.com
Stuart Cook
Lead Forensics
email us here