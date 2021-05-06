Lane Reductions on Farm District Road, Fernley May 6-14 as NDOT Completes Shared Use Path Extension

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Intermittent daytime lane closures will take place on Farm District Road in Fernley weekdays May 6-14 as the Nevada Department of Transportation completes extension of a walking and biking path adjacent to the roadway.

Farm District Road will intermittently be reduced to one lane between Crimson Road and Jasmine Lane from 6a.m. to 5p.m. weekdays May 6-14 as crews pave the new shared use path. Drivers will see minor travel delays as traffic flaggers alternate directions of traffic. Additional finishing construction will occur through the end of May with only minor traffic impacts.

The existing multi-use path on the southwestern side of Farm District Road is being extended from where it currently ends near Cottonwood Elementary School. The new section of 10-foot wide path between Crimson Road and Jasmine Lane will enhance access and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and schoolchildren traveling between residential areas in southern Fernley and local schools and other neighboring destinations.

State highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.