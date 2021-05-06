State Auditor Blaha Statement on Timeline for Ending Executive Orders - May 6, 2021

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN - On May 6, 2021, Governor Walz announced timelines for ending many of the executive orders that responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Auditor Blaha plans to vote yes to ratify these moves as a member of Minnesota’s Executive Council. “We can safely sunset many pandemic executive orders because of the sunrise brought on by vaccination,” said Auditor Blaha.

Blaha goes on to say, “Rescinding these executive orders is both a recognition of progress and a show of faith. By setting firm timelines, we are acknowledging our communities’ hard work to get vaccinated and stay on track with precautions. We are also demonstrating faith in Minnesotans’ commitment to see this work through.”

Auditor Blaha based her decision on Minnesota’s experience with the recent variant. “Despite a spike in transmission due to the B.1.1.7 variant,” explained Blaha, “our state’s vaccination level kept us ahead of the surge. As a result of increasing immunity and continued practices like masking where needed, hospitalizations were manageable and fatality rates stayed flat.”

The Executive Council, which is comprised of Minnesota’s constitutional officers (State Auditor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor, and Governor) will vote on the repeal of executive orders at a 4:45 pm emergency Executive Council meeting today.

