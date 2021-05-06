Intentionally Disruptive Podcast Observes Mental Health Awareness Month with a Break

Intentionally Disruptive Podcast with Shawnda McNeal

No New Episodes Will Be Released in May

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Microbe Formulas-sponsored podcast, Intentionally Disruptive, will take the month off from releasing new episodes in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month this May.

Jessie Simonson, Intentionally Disruptive Social Media Manager, says, “Our podcast team has been working extremely hard to produce our new and exciting episodes for the podcast. We decided, with it being Mental Health Awareness Month, it’s time to practice what we preach by giving our own team the month off of recording to focus on balance in their individual lives.”

Shawnda McNeal, podcast producer and host, adds, “Last month’s theme of mental health was amazing, yet emotionally draining for all of us. Every week we really got vulnerable and exposed our deepest flaws. We decided this month the whole team should unplug, focus on self-care, and spend time with loved ones.”

Part of this decision connects back to Microbe Formulas, the podcast sponsor. The company continues to live true to their core value of “People First.” Taking the month off of production prioritizes the mental health of the employee production team. The company continues to be intentionally disruptive by operating in their own unique way, with their own unique people in mind.

About the Podcast: Shawnda McNeal is a former morning radio/TV host best known for her wild and loving personality. McNeal connects with a diverse group of guests with intentionally disruptive perspectives, passions, and stories. The podcast candidly discusses everything from body image, self-care, wellness, love, life, and more. You can follow the podcast on Instagram @intentionallydisruptive.

About the Sponsor: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.