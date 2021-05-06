COVID-19 Daily Update 5-6-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 6, 2021, there have been 2,766,533 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 155,341 total cases and 2,713 deaths.

After a data quality review from DHHR’s epidemiologists, two deaths reported on March 12, 2021 have been determined to be duplicates: a 69-year old male from Pleasants County and a 79-year old female from Mercer County. This has reduced the total deaths to 2,705 prior to today’s report.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of 64-year old female from Marion County, an 80-year old female from Harrison County, a 75-year old male from Mingo County, a 48-year old female from Hampshire County, a 55-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Mineral County, a 63-year old male from Ohio County, and an 82-year old female from Marion County.

“To these families, we extend our deepest sympathy and commitment to continue working to end transmission of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,417), Berkeley (12,248), Boone (1,996), Braxton (918), Brooke (2,188), Cabell (8,646), Calhoun (300), Clay (482), Doddridge (585), Fayette (3,409), Gilmer (815), Grant (1,271), Greenbrier (2,761), Hampshire (1,792), Hancock (2,785), Hardy (1,506), Harrison (5,649), Jackson (2,065), Jefferson (4,561), Kanawha (14,788), Lewis (1,175), Lincoln (1,453), Logan (3,067), Marion (4,368), Marshall (3,396), Mason (1,994), McDowell (1,550), Mercer (4,762), Mineral (2,837), Mingo (2,539), Monongalia (9,149), Monroe (1,120), Morgan (1,154), Nicholas (1,632), Ohio (4,175), Pendleton (700), Pleasants (864), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,859), Putnam (5,087), Raleigh (6,685), Randolph (2,553), Ritchie (698), Roane (614), Summers (815), Taylor (1,221), Tucker (524), Tyler (700), Upshur (1,850), Wayne (3,060), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,311), Wirt (416), Wood (7,720), Wyoming (1,974).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information, including information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mingo, Morgan, Putnam, and Ritchie counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Hardy County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hawse Shop n Save, 220 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid

Ritchie County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 137 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV