OnPay Solutions Partners with ProVantage© to Enable AP Payment Automation for Future and Existing Clients

OnPay Solutions has partnered with ProVantage Software to extend its capabilities to its clients by automating AP processes and enabling electronic payments.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPay Solutions, a Top Ten AP Automation Solutions Provider, has partnered with ProVantage Software to extend its capabilities to its clients by automating paper-based processes and enabling the use of electronic payment types.

“We are excited to partner with ProVantage to help their clients streamline their supplier payments,” said Neal Anderson, CEO and President of OnPay Solutions. “Our mission is to empower people to improve the lives of accounting departments globally. We are thrilled to collaborate with ProVantage to provide additional tools to help accomplish that mission by eliminating paper invoices and payments in accounts payable.”

“We are always on the lookout for collaborative solutions that can help our clients operate more efficiently and with greater effectiveness,” said Jim Skubic, President of ProVantage Software, Inc. “To that end, we have found OnPay Solutions to fit that role perfectly, reducing both labor input and the cost envelope for several basic and repetitive AP functions.”

About ProVantage Software, Inc.

ProVantage Software, Inc., a leading developer of Time & Billing, Firm Accounting, and Business Intelligence software solutions was originally founded in 1983. The company’s client base includes firms with 10 to 500 professionals from various professional service industries, including legal, accounting, and consulting. ProVantage Software, Inc. is a full-service company that also provides in-house training, support & consulting services for its solutions. For more information, contact ProVantage Software, Inc. at 11411 NE 124th St. Suite #230, Kirkland WA 98034, call 800-843-2188, or reach us on the web at: www.provantagesoftware.com.

About OnPay Solutions

Listed by CFO Tech as one of the Top 10 Accounts Payable Solution Providers of 2020, 2019 and 2018 and by CIO Review as part of the 20 Most Promising Corporate Finance Tech companies for 2017, OnPay Solutions streamlines processes for accounts payable by automating invoice processing and payments.

OnPay Solutions pays their clients cash-back rebates on their accounts payable virtual card spend every month, allowing them to enjoy a new revenue stream into their organization.

