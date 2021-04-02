OnPay Solutions Partners With MediusGo To Enable Invoice-Through-Payment AP Automation for Both Solutions

OnPay Solutions Logo MediusGo Logo CFO Tech Top 10 AP Solutions Provider

Partnering with OnPay Solutions to integrate our offerings makes us really attractive on the growing AP automation market. We want to provide our clients a seamless offer with a one-user experience.” — Anna Leo, VP MediusGo North America

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPay Solutions, a Top Ten AP Automation Solutions Provider, has partnered with MediusGo to expand their solutions to enable end-to-end AP automation for future and existing clients.

“We are excited to partner with MediusGo to allow them to deliver the final step in the AP automation process and to announce our new invoice automation software, OnPayConnectInvoice powered by MediusGo,” said Neal Anderson, CEO and President of OnPay Solutions. “Our mission is to empower people to improve the lives of accounting departments globally. We are thrilled to collaborate with MediusGo to provide additional tools to help accomplish that mission by eliminating paper invoices and payments in accounts payable.”

MediusGo is an AP invoice automation solution offered by global cloud solution provider Medius.

Medius is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions helping companies drive their business forward by providing best-in-class process efficiency, cost-saving opportunities and greater financial control. Our accounts payable (AP) invoice automation solutions enable unprecedented levels of automated and truly touchless invoice processing, shortened lead times, improved vendor relationships and greater control and visibility of financial metrics. Over 4,000 customers and 450,000 unique users worldwide currently leverage Medius’ source-to-pay solutions, managing transactions worth more than $100 billion annually. Founded in 2001, Medius is owned by the global investment firm Marlin Equity Partners. In 2019 Medius acquired Wax Digital to become a true power-house in source-to-pay solutions. The group has over 450 employees and offices in Sweden (HQ), the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Poland.

About OnPay Solutions

Listed by CFO Tech as one of the Top 10 Accounts Payable Solution Providers of 2020, 2019 and 2018 and by CIO Review as part of the 20 Most Promising Corporate Finance Tech companies for 2017, OnPay Solutions streamlines processes for accounts payable by automating invoice processing and payments.

OnPay Solutions pays their clients cash-back rebates on their accounts payable virtual card spend every month, allowing them to enjoy a new revenue stream into their organization.

What is invoice automation, and how will it advance your AP department into the future? Watch this explainer video to find out today!