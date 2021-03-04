OnPay Solutions Partners with Highstreet to Provide AP Automation via Oracle Integration

OnPay Solutions Logo OnPay Solutions Benefits CFO Tech Top 10 AP Solutions Provider

OnPay Solutions, a Top Ten AP Automation Solutions Provider, has partnered with Highstreet to provide AP automation solutions with easy Oracle integration.

Highstreet has been solving business problems for over 25 years. We are excited to offer their clients cloud-based accounts payable software that allows them to move away from manual processes. ” — Neal Anderson, President & CEO of OnPay Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPay Solutions, a Top Ten AP Automation Solutions Provider, has partnered with Highstreet to provide AP automation solutions with easy Oracle application integration.

“We are proud to partner with Highstreet to help their clients move away from paper-based and manual processes,” said Neal Anderson, CEO and President of OnPay Solutions. “Highstreet has been solving business problems for over 25 years. We are excited that their clients now have access to cloud-based accounts payable software that streamlines the invoice approval process and enables seamless AP payment automation.”

Highstreet is spearheading change in businesses globally by helping their clients optimize their business through their Oracle ERP system. A leader in Oracle Applications, and an Oracle Platinum Services Partner, led by an executive team with over 25 years of experience, Highstreet is modernizing business process and software. Highstreet offers the full spectrum of services for Oracle Cloud ERP, HCM, CX, Student Management, Student Financial Planning, PeopleSoft, and Oracle eBusiness Solutions. As an authority in Public Sector, including State and Local government and Education, Highstreet has been the implementation partner for more than 70% of all Oracle Student Cloud implementation projects in the U.S. Highstreet also supports Healthcare, Commercial and Financial Services clients as well. With experience founded in industry best practices, Highstreet specializes in helping clients uncover new ways to utilize software to perform more efficiently – saving them time and money.

“Highstreet is excited to be partnering with On Pay Solutions to offer an automated Accounts Payable solution that enables our clients considerable savings on their AP spend, while at the same time automating their Accounts Payable processes.” – Highstreet Representative

About OnPay Solutions

Listed by CFO Tech Outlook as one of the Top 10 Accounts Payable Solution Providers of 2020, 2019 and 2018, and by CIO Review as part of the 20 Most Promising Corporate Finance Tech companies for 2017, OnPay Solutions streamlines processes for accounts payable by automating invoice processing and payments.

OnPay Solutions pays their clients cash-back rebates on their accounts payable virtual card spend every month, allowing them to enjoy a new revenue stream into their organization.



OnPay Solutions AP Automation Simplified