IBA Group and Hapag-Lloyd Celebrate 10 Years of Partnership
IBA Group, an alliance of IT companies with 3,000 people, and Hapag-Lloyd, a global leader in container shipping, celebrate a decade of their cooperation.
Our partnership with Hapag-Lloyd is a strong example of how shared goals and collaboration can create a real value. We look forward to continuing this successful relationship in the coming years.”PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Group and Hapag-Lloyd announce that this year marks the 10th anniversary of their cooperation.
— Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman
Hapag-Lloyd selected IBA Group because of their extensive and long-standing expertise in diverse technologies, including Mainframe, Java, WebFocus, and SAP, as well as the scaling potential Hapag-Lloyd was looking for. In addition, IBA Group had experience of successful cooperation with a number of large-scale companies from Western Europe and the United States.
Over the decade, the partnership has steadily grown and intensified. Initially, IBA Group implemented simple software development packages and eventually Hapag-Lloyd entrusted IBA with independent analysis of business requirements, preparation of specifications, and development of complicated business applications. To date, the cumulative workload of their joint projects amounts to more than 100,000 person-days.
Currently, IBA professionals contribute to the improvement of the Hapag-Lloyd’s Freight Information System FIS, migrating it to a new platform and developing new features. The program of projects on migration and development of a new information system built on Java EE is the one of the largest in Germany and in Europe.
Hapag-Lloyd and IBA Group have plans to maintain and expand their cooperation in technological and digital innovation, helping carriers, operators, ports, and other stakeholders in the container shipping industry to meet the growing demand for goods and consequently logistics services.
Dr. Bastian Dölle, IT Director for Software Engineering, Quality Assurance, and FIS Program Management at Hapag-Lloyd, says:
“Throughout the years, IBA Group consistently contributed to the development and maintenance of Hapag-Lloyd’s software. With assistance from IBA Group, Hapag-Lloyd was able to keep its software portfolio ahead of the competition and maintain a stable position in a challenging market environment. We appreciate reliability, flexibility, and professionalism of IBA experts. The stability of the IBA teams created an atmosphere of friendship, resulting in high productivity and efficiency within the partnership.”
Dr. Ralf Huesmann, Managing Director IT Commercial Products at Hapag-Lloyd, goes on to say:
“We celebrate a decade of strategic and steadily growing partnership between IBA and Hapag-Lloyd. After assessing various potential far- and nearshore partners, we decided for IBA. Looking back, this was the right decision. IBA offers us high flexibility at various competencies and is a cornerstone to implement our strategic digital roadmap.”
Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman, adds:
“This year marks a decade of our cooperation with Hapag-Lloyd. It has been our privilege to collaborate with this renowned customer. Our long-term commitment enabled us to advance in the challenging times of economic crises and the COVID-19 pandemic. Our partnership with Hapag-Lloyd is a testament to our focus on meeting and exceeding client expectations, and a strong example of how shared goals and collaboration can create a real value. We look forward to continuing this successful relationship in the coming years.”
About IBA Group
IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 3,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centres in 13 countries. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise and web applications, and SAP solutions, as well as IoT and RPA / ML / AI technologies. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
About Hapag-Lloyd
Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading shipping companies, offering container transport by sea as well as door-to-door transport. The company has a fleet of 239 ships transporting 12 million TEU per year, and has offices in 129 countries. Find out more on www.hapag-lloyd.com
