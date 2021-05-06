Contify & Fletcher/CSI Partner with SCIP to present a Webinar on Competitive Tracking Systems based on Scenario Planning
This is the second time Contify and Fletcher/CSI have partnered to present a webinar in the field of Market and Competitive Intelligence.
Combining competitive intelligence with the science of scenario planning is a well-advised, strategic course of action, which translates to growth.”WILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, the AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence solution provider, announced that it will be presenting a webinar in partnership with Fletcher/CSI and SCIP on “Building Competitive Tracking Systems Based on Scenario Planning”. The webinar is meant for business professionals and organizations across industries, who wish to harness scenario planning and market intelligence to prepare for multiple future scenarios in their target markets. It is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 26 May from 11 AM to 12 PM ET.
— Mohit Bhakuni, the Founder and CEO of Contify
This complimentary webinar will feature Mohit Bhakuni, CEO – Contify, and Erik Glitman, CEO – Fletcher/CSI, along with Meena Almaula, Consultant – TATA Business Excellence Group, and will be moderated by Cam Mackey, Executive Director – SCIP (Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals).
Mohit Bhakuni has spent the last 12 years building Contify, an AI-enabled Market Intelligence Platform, and implementing successful intelligence platforms at leading Fortune 500 enterprises. Erik Glitman has over three decades of experience in consulting and managing key competitive and market insights research to support clients’ strategic planning, sales, marketing, and growth initiatives. Meena Almaula has a strong background in market research, competitive intelligence, and project management and has predominantly worked in the US and UK in consulting, research, and analysis. As the Executive Director of SCIP, Cam Mackey has helped leaders share best practices, and grow their organizations by leveraging competitive intelligence to accelerate growth and make smart strategic choices.
The webinar will guide on how companies can go about building competitive tracking systems using scenario-based forecasting models. The speakers will discuss how to develop scenarios based on current trends across Society, Technology, Economics, Environment, and Politics (STEEP). Throughout the session, real examples of trends, indicators, monitoring, and specific action triggers will be discussed. Key topics on the agenda will include:
1) How to develop scenarios?
2) Scenario Planning as a tool to predict future business environments.
3) Importance of tracking early warning indicators
4) How to trigger strategic action in response to events?
5) Case Study: How to deploy a market intelligence system using scenario-based forecasting models
Mohit Bhakuni, Founder & CEO of Contify says- “Knowledge and insights are key when it comes to forecasting the future of the markets. Combining competitive intelligence with the science of scenario planning thus becomes a well-advised, strategic course of action, which translates to growth. At Contify, it has always been our belief that to have accurate foresight, you need accurate insights.”
Erik Glitman, CEO - Fletcher/CSI, says - “Scenario Planning is a powerful tool used to identify future strategic options. Knowing which strategic options to leverage requires primary research and secondary monitoring, which is what Mohit, Meena, and I will discuss in the webinar. Partnering with Contify to share knowledge yet again is a pleasure.”
Meena Almaula, Consultant - Tata Business Excellence Group, says - “A competitive tracking system based on scenario planning ensures that you know the likely scenarios, and when they translate to reality, you are prepared with the right course of action. It’s a delight to share the stage with Mohit and Erik, both erudite leaders in the space of competitive strategy and intelligence respectively. ”
Cam Mackey, Executive Director - SCIP, says - “In this incredibly fast-paced business environment, it’s all about translating insights about your market environment to plan likely scenarios, and then turning them into strategies that deliver growth and strategic advantage. The insights from our speakers - all pioneers in the CI space - are something to look forward to.”
To register for this upcoming webinar, please click here.
About Contify
Contify offers an AI-enabled Market and Competitive Intelligence solution that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more.
Get a free trial today
About Fletcher/CSI
Since 1988, Fletcher/CSI has served the industry with five strategic consulting services — market intelligence, primary research, win/loss analysis, strategy workshops, and trade show intelligence across five industry verticals — life sciences, technology, finance and insurance, consumer and industrial goods, and business services practice groups.
About Tata Business Excellence Group
Set up in 1996, Tata Business Excellence Group (TBExG) is the key driver of the business excellence movement at the Tata group. It is entrusted with the mandate to set standards of excellence and partner with group companies to help them achieve their business excellence and performance enhancement goals.
About SCIP
Strategic & Competitive Intelligence Professionals, or SCIP, is a global non-profit community of Intelligence Strategists or leaders who leverage insights, best practices, and ethics to drive growth and reduce risk in strategic choices. They increase their members’ impact through advancing ethical best practices, offering training and education in areas critical to professional effectiveness, curating innovative ideas, and cultivating a powerful peer community.
Media Contact
Shilpa Tandon
Contify
+91 85959 63802
email us here