MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

April 26, 2021 to May 3, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 26, 2021, through Monday, May 3, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 33 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

A Springfield Armory XD45 ACP .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 42 .380 (both pictured below) were recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Anthony Bailey, of no fixed address, for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 21-053-403

A Taurus G2C .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-053-416

A Gustloff Werke bolt action rifle was recovered in the 2700 block of Devonshire Place, Northwest. CCN: 21-053-511

A Taurus PT-911 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Quincy Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old David Carter, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Entry, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-053-688

A Diamondback Arms D89 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 21st Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-053-704

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Jasper Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Andre Greene, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with Intent to Kill, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-053-833

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-054-324

A Springfield Armory XD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Divine Chappell, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-054-338

A Walther CCPP .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-054-351

Thursday, April 29, 2021

An H&R 922 .22 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-054-634

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-054-651

A 9mm “Ghost Gun” caliber handgun and a Taurus Millennium G2 PT-111 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1300 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 22-year-old Jaqelle Kearney, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-054-666

A Springfield Armory XDS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 31st Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-054-669

A Sar Arms K2P 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Lorenzo Jaleel Moore, of Northwest, D.C., 22-year-old Kevin Abney, of Northwest, D.C., and 21-year-old Ronald Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for National Firearms Act, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-054-701

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Junius Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-054-711

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, and 20-year-old Shemar Lewis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-054-727

Friday, April 30, 2021