IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown Weekending May 8, 2021
IRMIX Radio's Weekly Magazine Catering to Independent Artists to Launch June 3, 2021
IRMIX Radio stands firm in its commitment to supporting Indie Artists. #WeSupportIndieArtists”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 3, 2021, IRMIX Radio is set to release a weekly magazine catering to indie artists. The magazine will feature stories about up-and-coming independent artists that are currently making a name for themselves, the IRMIX Radio Weekly Top 20 Countdown, and music industry-related tips. IRMIX Radio stands firm in its commitment to supporting Indie Artists. #WeSupportIndieArtists
— Martone, IRMIX Radio CEO and Independent Artist
To View IRMIX Radio's Demonstration Copy of the Magazine follow this link here: https://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/1976728
No. Artist Song Record Label
20. Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent
19. TariaJybre Anointing TJM Music
18. KG Salone Feat. Memeish Follow Me Diamond Kingdom Entertainment
17. Gullie Beezy Where it Started Gullie Beezy
16. Ann Patrice Leave You For My Husband Stepin2theglow Pub.
15. Lee Alston 1970s Theme Muzik Lee Alston Muzik
14. Shante Nicole Quick Sand 1717621 Records DK
13. Cin Diego She Workin’ Stepin2theglow Pub
12. Unc6 Billionaire (Like Kanye West) Modern Touch Music
11. Caleb Gentry Good 2 Me Platinum Keyz Recordings
10. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF Productions
9. Wh0 Featuring C. Douglas Out of Time Wh0 Plays
8. CID & Westend, M. Wash, J. Brown Jumpin Repopulate Mars
7. Gordon City You’ve Done Enough Positiva
6. Cin Diego She Aint Stepin2theglow Pub
5. Martone All through the Night EEMG LLC
4. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music
3. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment
2. Tebe Zalango Yea Yea Yea to be continued The Flow of the Nite
1. DC PBX Reba McEntire Survivor Platinum Level Production
